Why You Shouldn't Follow Fad Diets; Follow This Easy Diet By Celeb Trainer Vinod Channa
Vinod Channa says that there is no 'one' diet suitable for all body types. If someone has followed a trending diet and got effective results out of it, it does not necessarily mean that you also will get the result.
An individual should follow a diet keeping in mind his/her health, lifestyle, age and requirement of food
According to my experience and knowledge of more than 22 years in this industry, there is no 'one' diet suitable for all body types.
Following are some of the most trending diets in the present times:
Keto diet
The nutrient intake in ketogenic consist of 70-75% fats, 20 to 15% protein, and 5-10% carbohydrate. The diet forces the body to burn fats rather than carbohydrates for energy. Normally, carbohydrate is an energy source. But here in this diet, the body does not have enough carbohydrate and therefore, it starts using fat for energy. The liver uses stored fat and the fat you eat for energy. Stored fat is broken into two parts, fatty acids, and ketone bodies. Ketone bodies give power the brain instead of glucose. This state of having a lot of ketone bodies in your blood is called "Ketosis."
Keto diet plan consists of the following:
Fats includes healthy fats such as variety of cheese like cheddar, parmesan, goat cheese etc, avocados, full fat milk.
Protein includes fish, chicken, red meat, paneer, tofu etc.
Carbohydrate includes vegetable especially green leafy etc.
Practically, many of my clients have got good results after following the keto diet. But the result does not last even for few months. They gain back on weight quickly. Some people lose their basic strength, endurance level, start feeling weak and experienced blackouts. Keto diet cannot be followed by anyone or everyone and it should be used under clinical supervision only for the short term.
Cabbage diet
It is originated from Sacred Hearts hospital for post-surgical patients. It is now used as a rapid weight loss plan for quick result. The plan is as follows:
Day 1 Eat only cabbage soup and fruit all day, except for bananas.
Day 2 Homemade cabbage soup, plus other vegetables all day. As an indulgence, you can end the day with a baked potato and butter.
Day 3 Homemade cabbage soup, and other fruits and vegetables.
Day 4 Homemade cabbage soup, and anything up to 6 bananas and fat free milk.
Day 5 Homemade cabbage soup, plus 6 tomatoes and up to 450 grams of meat or fish
Day 6 Homemade cabbage soup, plus meat (beef) and vegetables.
Day 7 Homemade cabbage soup, plus brown rice, pure fruit juice and vegetables. No bread, carbonated beverages, or alcohol.
The weight loss achieved through cabbage diet lasts only for a week. Once you get back to normal eating habits, you put back on more weight than you had lost. Cabbage diet helps detox your body. People who want to see fat loss for self-motivation at initial stage can start with this diet and then continue with good eating habits and regular exercise.
General motor (GM) Diet
The GM Diet was derived by the company General Motors to help its employees deal with weight gain due to sedentary work environment and achieve weight loss. The diet plan is as follows:
Day 1 Fruit all day, except for bananas, 8 to 10 glasses of water
Day 2 Large boil potato, cooked or uncooked vegetable without oil, 8 to 10 glasses of water
Day 3 All fruits except banana, cooked or uncooked vegetables without oil, 8 to 10 glasses of water
Day 4 8 to 10 bananas, 4 glasses of milk, 8 to 12 glasses of water
Day 5 6 tomatoes, one cup of brown rice, 12 to 15 glasses of water
Day 6 One cup of brown rice, cooked or uncooked vegetable of your choice without oil, 8 to 12 glasses of water
Day 7 One cup of brown rice, any vegetable, all fruit juices
The weight loss achieved by following a general motors diet lasts for a week only. Once you get back to normal eating habits, you put back on more weight than you had lost. But, if you maintain the habit of eating low calorie food, it can help in maintaining some of the lost weight. Most of the individuals give up on the GM diet after 2 days and feel bad and guilty for not being able to complete it.
In my opinion, instead of following any such fad diet, always follow good eating habit in which every meal should contain good amount of protein, fibre, especially water soluble fibre - like vegetables, carbohydrate, essential fat, vitamins and minerals. The percentage of these requirements can increase or decrease as per body-fat percentage, body type etc.
Healthy eating habits one must opt for:
Breakfast
Egg/oats/sprouts/moong chila with a cup of tea or coffee
Mid snack
Vegetable juice/fruits
Lunch
Chicken/fish/paneer/dal/green leafy veggies with 2 multi grain chapatti or a bowl of brown rice
Mid snack
Egg/ makhana/peanuts butter with fruit/curd with green tea or coffee
Dinner
Vegetable soup or salad with chicken/egg/paneer/tofu/sprouts
Include cheat meal once in every 15 days where you can eat your favourite junk food like pizza, cake, chocolate etc. The results of this healthy eating habit last forever with regular exercise. The one and only way you can lose weight irreversibly is by religiously following healthy eating habits and regular exercise. Weight loss is a continuous process which happens over a period of time.
At times celebrities or models contact me to achieve certain goal in a limited time frame. According to the given time frame, we increase intensity of workouts and go strict on diet like reducing carbohydrate and fat to achieve the target in given period of time.
