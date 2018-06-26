ASK OUR EXPERTS

Why You Shouldn't Follow Fad Diets; Follow This Easy Diet By Celeb Trainer Vinod Channa

Why You Shouldn't Follow Fad Diets; Follow This Easy Diet By Celeb Trainer Vinod Channa

Vinod Channa says that there is no 'one' diet suitable for all body types. If someone has followed a trending diet and got effective results out of it, it does not necessarily mean that you also will get the result.
  By: Vinod Channa | Updated: Jun 26, 2018
5-Min Read
Why You Shouldn

An individual should follow a diet keeping in mind his/her health, lifestyle, age and requirement of food

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Many individuals follow fad diets without knowing the consequences
  2. Keto diet forces the body to burn fat instead of carbohydrates for energy
  3. Weight loss achieved through fad diets do not last for a very long time
Nowadays, fad diets are trending everywhere. These diets promise you to lose as much as 7 pounds in a week. Many individuals are crazy enough to look up for these types of diets and apply on themselves without knowing the reality, theory or science behind it. Most importantly, people forget to look up for any side effects these diets can have or if they may actually make them prone to certain health conditions. An individual should follow a diet keeping in mind his/her health, lifestyle, age and requirement of food. All this should be done in accordance to various other factors like intensity of workout, body-fat percentage and time frame to achieve a target etc. If someone has followed a trending diet and got effective results out of it, it does not necessarily mean that you also will get the result. You must know if the diet is suitable for you or not in the first place.
 
weight loss

Vinod Channa says that their is no one particular diet for all body types
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: E-Cigarettes: Harmless New Fad Or Another Stick To Death?​

According to my experience and knowledge of more than 22 years in this industry, there is no 'one' diet suitable for all body types.

Following are some of the most trending diets in the present times:

Keto diet

The nutrient intake in ketogenic consist of 70-75% fats, 20 to 15% protein, and 5-10% carbohydrate. The diet forces the body to burn fats rather than carbohydrates for energy. Normally, carbohydrate is an energy source. But here in this diet, the body does not have enough carbohydrate and therefore, it starts using fat for energy. The liver uses stored fat and the fat you eat for energy. Stored fat is broken into two parts, fatty acids, and ketone bodies. Ketone bodies give power the brain instead of glucose. This state of having a lot of ketone bodies in your blood is called "Ketosis."

Keto diet plan consists of the following:

Fats includes healthy fats such as variety of cheese like cheddar, parmesan, goat cheese etc, avocados, full fat milk.

Protein includes fish, chicken, red meat, paneer, tofu etc.

Carbohydrate includes vegetable especially green leafy etc.

Also read: Keto Diet: 5 Things You Need To Know Before Going On A Ketogenic Diet

Practically, many of my clients have got good results after following the keto diet. But the result does not last even for few months. They gain back on weight quickly. Some people lose their basic strength, endurance level, start feeling weak and experienced blackouts. Keto diet cannot be followed by anyone or everyone and it should be used under clinical supervision only for the short term.

keto diet

The nutrient intake in ketogenic consist of 70-75% fats, 20 to 15% protein, and 5-10% carbohydrate

Cabbage diet

It is originated from Sacred Hearts hospital for post-surgical patients. It is now used as a rapid weight loss plan for quick result. The plan is as follows:

Day 1 Eat only cabbage soup and fruit all day, except for bananas.

Day 2 Homemade cabbage soup, plus other vegetables all day. As an indulgence, you can end the day with a baked potato and butter.

Day 3 Homemade cabbage soup, and other fruits and vegetables.

Day 4 Homemade cabbage soup, and anything up to 6 bananas and fat free milk.

Day 5 Homemade cabbage soup, plus 6 tomatoes and up to 450 grams of meat or fish

Day 6 Homemade cabbage soup, plus meat (beef) and vegetables.

Day 7 Homemade cabbage soup, plus brown rice, pure fruit juice and vegetables. No bread, carbonated beverages, or alcohol.

The weight loss achieved through cabbage diet lasts only for a week. Once you get back to normal eating habits, you put back on more weight than you had lost. Cabbage diet helps detox your body. People who want to see fat loss for self-motivation at initial stage can start with this diet and then continue with good eating habits and regular exercise.

cabbage

Cabbage diet helps detox your body
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Here's How Cabbage Helps You Lose Weight

General motor (GM) Diet

The GM Diet was derived by the company General Motors to help its employees deal with weight gain due to sedentary work environment and achieve weight loss. The diet plan is as follows:

Day 1 Fruit all day, except for bananas, 8 to 10 glasses of water

Day 2 Large boil potato, cooked or uncooked vegetable without oil, 8 to 10 glasses of water

Day 3 All fruits except banana, cooked or uncooked vegetables without oil, 8 to 10 glasses of water

Day 4 8 to 10 bananas, 4 glasses of milk, 8 to 12 glasses of water

Day 5 6 tomatoes, one cup of brown rice, 12 to 15 glasses of water

Day 6 One cup of brown rice, cooked or uncooked vegetable of your choice without oil, 8 to 12 glasses of water

Day 7 One cup of brown rice, any vegetable, all fruit juices

The weight loss achieved by following a general motors diet lasts for a week only. Once you get back to normal eating habits, you put back on more weight than you had lost. But, if you maintain the habit of eating low calorie food, it can help in maintaining some of the lost weight. Most of the individuals give up on the GM diet after 2 days and feel bad and guilty for not being able to complete it.

Also read: Brown Rice Vs White Rice: Which One Is Healthier And How?

In my opinion, instead of following any such fad diet, always follow good eating habit in which every meal should contain good amount of protein, fibre, especially water soluble fibre - like vegetables, carbohydrate, essential fat, vitamins and minerals. The percentage of these requirements can increase or decrease as per body-fat percentage, body type etc.
vegetables

Every meal should contain good amount of protein, fibre, especially water soluble fibre – like vegetables and carbohydrate
Photo Credit: iStock

Healthy eating habits one must opt for:

Breakfast

Egg/oats/sprouts/moong chila with a cup of tea or coffee

Mid snack

Vegetable juice/fruits

Lunch

Chicken/fish/paneer/dal/green leafy veggies with 2 multi grain chapatti or a bowl of brown rice

Mid snack

Egg/ makhana/peanuts butter with fruit/curd with green tea or coffee

Dinner

Vegetable soup or salad with chicken/egg/paneer/tofu/sprouts

Include cheat meal once in every 15 days where you can eat your favourite junk food like pizza, cake, chocolate etc. The results of this healthy eating habit last forever with regular exercise. The one and only way you can lose weight irreversibly is by religiously following healthy eating habits and regular exercise. Weight loss is a continuous process which happens over a period of time.

cheat meal

Include cheat meal once in every 15 days

Also read: 4 Reasons Why A Cheat Meal Is Important For You

At times celebrities or models contact me to achieve certain goal in a limited time frame. According to the given time frame, we increase intensity of workouts and go strict on diet like reducing carbohydrate and fat to achieve the target in given period of time.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same. 



COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

