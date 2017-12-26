9 Signs Your Liver Needs A Detox
An impaired liver will gradually lead to hormonal imbalances in estrogen and testosterone
Liver is the largest gland in the human body. It detoxifies various metabolites, synthesizes proteins, and produces biochemicals necessary for digestion. Liver filters the blood by removing dead cells and invading bacteria and neutralizes harmful hormones. This makes effective liver functioning very essential to the health of the human body. If it starts to dysfunction, it can lead to various disorders which can affect the immunity of the body. Here are the nine signs your liver needs a detox that you probably didn't know.
1. Excessive Sweating
Excessive sweating and bad body odor is a sign of your body needing a detox. White yellow coated tongue or even a bad breath is one of its other symptoms.
2. Snoring
Snoring is a very discomforting disorder which can prevent you from falling into a deep slumber. This can often be a major symptom of a liver dysfunction and these livers might often have scars.
3. Abdominal Bloating
Cramps or lower abdominal pains can be one of the early signs. You may even start to gain weight especially in the abdominal area, or might find it hard to lose weight. This happens because as the liver starts to dysfunction, it can become hard for the fat to be metabolized. Bloating after a meal is one of the other indications of liver dysfunction.
4. Fatigue
Fatigue is one of the most common symptoms of a liver dysfunction. Such people might wake up feeling drained or feeling like they haven't had any sleep at all. It can even cause body aches while working.
5. Skin problems
If your skin has recently changed color to a pale yellow, you might be suffering from a liver problem. Skin rashes, itchy Skin, dark circles under the eyes, red swollen itchy eyes, acne, blemishes on the skin and a flushed face can all be symptoms of a liver dysfunction.
6. Chemical Sensitivity
A dysfunctional liver can be the cause of a chemical hypersensitivity. If you have started to feel lightweight while drinking alcohol or smelling perfumes or other fragrances, you might be in need of detoxifying your body.
7. Mood Swings
Mood swings can be one of the symptoms for a liver problem, but this might not always be the case. Liver is known as the "seat of anger" and it can be behind you feeling depressed, having a poor concentration or having recurrent headaches.
8. Digestive Problems
If you are suffering from constipation, diarrhea, acid reflux or heartburn, chances are that you need to detoxify your liver. The liver produces an essential bodily fluid called bile which is necessary in various digestive processes and its impairment can lead to a sensitive stomach.
9. Hormonal Imbalances
One of the major functions of the liver is to regulate the sex hormones. Thus an impaired liver will gradually lead to hormonal imbalances in estrogen and testosterone which can cause a reduced libido and increased PMS.
The best way to start detoxifying your body is to start up with a healthy diet, essentially with low sugar content. Cutting out the consumption of alcohol to a minimum can also prove to be beneficial and lean towards organic products. Do not hesitate to reach out for a doctor if need be and you feel like you might have a dysfunctional liver.
