Not Losing Weight Inspite of Doing Everything? Celebrity Trainer Vinod Channa Tells You Why
Celebrity trainer Vinod Channa gives fitness tips on how to effectively lose weight.
Vinod Channa has trained the liked of Shilpa Shetty and John Abraham
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vinod Channa recommends investing in a good trainer
- He says that it is important to learn the right technique of working out
- Exercising will show effective results only if you challenge yourself
Many people complain that they are not losing weight/fat or reaching their target even after following a healthy diet and exercising regularly. This is one of the major reasons why almost 80% of people get demotivated and give up on everything. After a few failures in the initial stage, say during the first 3 to 6 months, they stop their attempt to further lose weight. Only a few take a step further and try to look for a better trainer, seek the right guidance and find out the gaps or errors in their diet and workout regime. In such cases - as per my experience of 22 years in fitness industry with specialisation in 16 techniques - I have observed that most people do not understand their body type and blindly follow others.
Do not follow anyone's workout regime: Vinod Channa
Here are the 4 steps that I would strongly recommend you to follow before you drop your interest and motivation to lose weight:
1. Stop following other's plan
Do not follow anyone's diet or workout routine. Your requirement and lifestyle will be different from anyone else. Someone else's diet and workout regime may not suit your fitness level.
2. Invest in good trainer
Invest in a good trainer even though it might be a little hard on your pocket. It is important to understand the correct form, technique, range of motion, intensity of workout and small steps which will take you to higher level of fitness without muscle wear and tear. The trainer will help you in understanding your body type and will make you believe in yourself for doing challenging movements. S/he will pull your potential in an effective manner and save your valuable time.
Investing in a good trainer will help you learn the right technique of exercising
3. Watch your cheat meals:
I have seen that many people follow their respective diet for the entire day but attempt minor cheating. For instance, they add sugary products in their meals or take small bites of unhealthy foods. There are some people who follow their diet for 4 to 5 days and believe that a cheat day is allowed once in a while. However, this actually spoils their entire week's hard work. It depends upon your body fat percentage whether you need to cheat in a week or once in 15 days. Ideally, you must break your diet only once in 15 days during the first phase of your weight loss. After reaching your target, you are allowed to eat whatever you, like once in a week while on other days you are supposed to follow only good eating habits.
You must break your diet only once in 15 days during the first phase of your weight loss: Vinod Channa
4. Challenge yourself
Some people do not seem to challenge themselves while working out and do not come out from comfort zone which makes their workout ineffective. This is the main reason why they don't progress and lose no fat. Sometimes, they tend to follow wrong form and range of motion which literally spoils 60 percent of the effect of their workout. This makes them prone to risks of injury as well.
It is important to challenge yourself for effective results of working out
