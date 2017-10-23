Top 7 Health Benefits of Makhanas (Fox Nuts)
This 'desi' snack's health benefits have taken the world of food and nutrition by storm. Take a look.
Health benefits of makhanas you must know
HIGHLIGHTS
- It helps enable weight loss, as it is high in fiber
- It is beneficial for those suffering from heart diseases
- Makhanas are gluten-free, protein rich and high in carbohydrates
Popularly and locally known as Makhanas (also known as fox nuts/lotus seeds) grow in stagnant water and are non-cereal in nature. Fox nuts as super food has been been popular as a fasting food, and has made its place as a significant aspect of Indian religious ceremonies. But now, this snack's health benefits have taken the world of food and nutrition by storm. In fact, its health benefits are shown to surpass those of dry fruits such as almonds and walnuts as well! Some major health benefits include:
- It helps enable weight loss, as it is rich in fiber and low in calories.
- It is beneficial for people suffering and dealing with diseases of the heart, high BP, diabetes and obesity as it has a low sodium and high magnesium content.
- It helps repair damaged proteins as it contains an anti-aging enzyme.
- Its glycemic index is much lower than other foods like rice, bread, etc.
- Ayurvedic beliefs suggest that its astringent properties benefit the kidneys.
- It also has a natural flavonoid called kaempferol which helps prevent inflammation and ageing.
- Makhana's are gluten-free, protein rich and high in carbohydrates.
So, makhanas are delicious, economical, easy to prepare and yet wholesome and healthy. Now you may be wondering, how can you incorporate makhana's into your diet? It's quite easy, actually. You can eat them raw, roasted or ground. They can also be added into gravy dishes, soups and salads by being soaked in water overnight. The puffed seeds could also be used in kheers or puddings. Alternatively, you can also grind it makhanas and add to soybean, bajra and jowar flours. This can be then used to make gluten-free, protein-rich rotis.