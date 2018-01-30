5 Problems That Bananas Can Treat Better Than Medicines
Eating bananas regularly can be helpful in keeping blood pressure under control, reducing risks of asthma and diarrhoea, and boosting memory and mood.
Bananas are a rich source of soluble fibre
HIGHLIGHTS
Never underestimate the power of bananas! An ultimate energy-booster, banana is a fruit with multiple health benefits. With lots of healthy sugars and natural soluble fibres, bananas can be considered a good replacement for conventional treatments for a few health conditions. Consuming fibres, such as the ones in bananas, are important for our health in terms of reducing risks of diabetes, constipation and heart diseases to name a few. Eating bananas regularly can also be helpful in keeping blood pressure under control, reducing risks of asthma and diarrhoea, and boosting memory and mood.
Here are other health problems which bananas can treat better than medicines:
1. Premenstrual syndrome (PMS)
Bananas are rich in Vitamin B6, which tends to have a positive effect on the glucose levels in the blood. Studies show that B type vitamins are effective in treating symptoms of PMS among women. B type vitamins are helpful in reducing stomach ache, pain in the chest and regulating mood swings.
2. Blood pressure
One of the most important health benefits of banana is that it helps in regulating blood pressure. This is because of the content of potassium in bananas. According to experts, having a banana every day effectively reduces risks of heart diseases and high blood pressure.
3. Depression
Tryptophan protein in banana facilitates release of happiness hormone called serotonin in the body. Thus, having even one banana in a day will help you feel calmer, happier and relaxed. Bananas are also helpful in boosting memory.
4. Constipation
Pectin in banana makes the fruit aid better digestion in the body. It also helps in discarding toxins from the body. Fibre content in banana makes it a good and natural laxative. People suffering from constipation can have bananas regularly to ease their condition.
5. Heart beat
People who take too much stress, experience speeding up of metabolism, with reduced levels of potassium in the body. Bananas, being a rich source of potassium, can be helpful in bringing our heartbeat to a normal pace. It also maintains the water balance in the body.
