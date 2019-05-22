ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Why Sugarcane Juice Is The Ultimate Summer Drink For Weight Loss And Good Health

Why Sugarcane Juice Is The Ultimate Summer Drink For Weight Loss And Good Health

Weight loss: This summer, keep yourself hydrated with sugarcane juice. It's nutrient content and weight loss aiding properties will make you fall in love with it!
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 22, 2019 02:59 IST
3-Min Read
Why Sugarcane Juice Is The Ultimate Summer Drink For Weight Loss And Good Health

Sugarcane juice can boost metabolism and aid quick weight loss

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Sugarcane juice is a popular refreshing summer drink
  2. It can keep you hydrated during the sultry summer days
  3. It can make for a great post-workout drink

When we talk about summers, natural summer drinks are a refreshing option to hydrate ourselves, to beat the heat. Summer drinks like bael (wood apple) aam panna, sharbat and sugarcane juice are the top options that we love to relish, for quenching thirst. These summer drinks have natural sugar which gives an instant boost of energy. They are even effective when it comes to weight loss and boosting metabolism. Today, we will talk about sugarcane juice and how consuming one glass of sugarcane juice daily can help you with weight loss during this season.

Also read: Weight Loss Journey From Flabs To Abs: Inspiring Journey Of A Powerlifter


RELATED STORIES

You Do Not Need To Eat Meat Protein To Lose Weight, Try These 6 Super Effective Non-Meat Protein Sources

Protein for weight loss: Here are some non-meat food sources of good quality protein. Including them in your diet can aid quick weight loss and also make up for your recommended daily intake of protein.

How To Prevent Skin And Hair Damage Caused By Swimming? Dermatologist Gives Most Effective Tips And Remedies

Swimming for weight loss: Swimming in public swimming pools with chlorine treated water can cause irritation and dryness on skin and frizzy hair. Here are some preventive tips by dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia.

One glass (300ml) of sugarcane juice will contain somewhere around 111 calories. You can include it in your weight loss diet as well. Full of healthy proteins and carbohydrates, this refreshing drink is also high in calcium, magnesium and potassium as well. What's more is that this drink is Alia Bhatt's favourite post-workout drink! Here's everything you need to about it.

Sugarcane juice can help in compensating the loss of salt in the body. You can add a pinch of black salt and half tablespoon lemon juice if you wish to add more flavour.

Sugarcane juice contains natural sugar. This helps to fulfill the daily requirement of the body's sugar content, to keep up the glucose levels.

Also read: This Is The Drink That Shilpa Shetty Swears By For Her Weight Loss Goals; Here's How You Can Make It

Apart from this, let us look at the reasons,which makes sugarcane juice, the apt solution for weight loss

1. Zero fat content: This refreshing drink is rich in natural sugar and has got zero fat content. A daily glass of sugarcane juice during summer is an effective way of shedding those extra inches. But make sure that the glass isn't too big!

jpqvipc

Sugarcane juice has zero fat content
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Boosts metabolism: Higher levels of energy are involved in good metabolism. A good metabolism is an essential prerequisite for effective weight loss. Sugarcane juice helps to accelerate weight loss by boosting metabolism.

Also read: Weight Loss: Exercise Helps Boost Memory In Heart Failure Patients

3. Fibre content: Sugarcane juice also contains dietary fibre. Fibre is an important mineral for weight loss. It is recommended to go for one glass of juice every day during summer, to attain the desired results.

4. Improves digestion: Foods and drinks rich in fibre can improve digestion and prevent constipation. Dietary fibre helps in formation of bulk stools and eases bowel movement.

So, this summer, bank on sugarcane juice as the ultimate refreshing and naturally weight loss inducing drink!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems
Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Get Depression Treated Faster Now With These New Nasal Sprays

Soy Food Cuts Fracture Risks; Top 5 Soy Rich Foods

Google Artificial Intelligence (AI) Can Better Predict Lung Cancer

Women With Sleep Apnea Are At Greater Cancer Risk: Study

Most Children Avoid Wearing Helmet While Riding And Biking: Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases