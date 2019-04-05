These Protein And Fibre Rich Idlis Are A Perfect Weight Loss Snack; Recommended By Shilpa Shetty Kundra
This week Shilpa Shetty gives a new twist to the famous South Indian food; idli. She prepares idli with oat flour which makes the dish extremely nutritious. Read on..
Healthy snacking is an important part of a weight loss program.
- Shilpa Shetty always encourages her fans to eat healthy foods
- Carrots are rich in anti-oxidants and are good for eyes
- You can have idlis in your snack, lunch or even dinner
Popular Bollywood celebrity who makes it a point to eat all kinds of food and still maintain her weight is Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Fitness diva and a foodie herself (take a look at her famous series of Sunday binges), Shilpa Shetty always encourages her fans to eat healthy and delicious foods. For this, she always shares a nutritious and a yummy recipe for her fans to try. Be it festive binges, Sunday binges Shilpa Shetty surely knows how to maintain a balance. This means, you don't have to starve in order to lose weight. Yes! There is always a way out to eat your favourite foods without worrying about those extra calories. Don't believe us? See what Shilpa Shetty Kundra has in store for you this week!
Watch video to see this nutritious dish prepared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra:
Being a South Indian I just love idlis, I love them even more because they are steamed and super healthy. Today, we will give them a healthier twist by adding oats to it. These Oats Idlis are healthy, tasty and fluffy, and can be eaten with sambhar or any chutney of your choice. You must try this recipe and let me know how you like my version.
This week Shilpa Shetty gives a new twist to the famous South Indian food; idli. She prepares idli with oat flour which makes the dish extremely nutritious. Whole grain oats are high in nutrients and make an incredibly nutritious oat flour. They are an excellent source of dietary fibre and proteins making it a weight-loss friendly food. They also reduce the cholesterol levels which makes them beneficial for heart as well. Rich in healthy fats and low in carbohydrates, making idli with oat flour can add the nutritional value of your dish.
Apart from oat flour, Shilpa Shetty uses semolina and curd to make the idli batter. She also adds some carrots and coriander leaves into the mixture. Carrots are rich in anti-oxidants and are good for eyes. Loaded with vitamins and minerals, carrots can also reduce the risk of certain types of cancer.
Apart from the above mentioned ingredients, even lentils go into the making of this dish. One cannot afford to miss the health benefits of lentils. Lentils are a staple food in the Indian diets. They are a good source of proteins and keep you full for a longer duration.
Healthy snacking is an important part of a weight loss program. You might be eating all kinds of healthy foods in order to lose weight. But an unhealthy snack can ruin both your diet regime and can hamper your weight loss goals. A healthy snack like idli can provide you optimum nutrition in terms of protein, fat, fibre and carbohydrates.
You can have idlis in your snack, lunch or even dinner. They are light and can be digested easily. You can have them with sambhar or any chutney of your choice.
Hurry! Try this weight loss snack right now!
