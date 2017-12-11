Here's Why You Should Drink A Glass Of Sugarcane Juice Daily
Just one glass of sugarcane juice and that's all you need for an additional boost of energy!
A warm afternoon, the scorching heat of the sun and a glass of sugarcane juice, A.K.A, ganne ka ras, absolute bliss!
It's sweet, delicious, refreshing and so healthy, sugarcane juice has it all. Where the sun sucks out all your energy; a tall glass of juice makes up for all the loss. But is this all? Certainly not!
Sugarcane juice is a powerhouse of health benefits. So let's cut to chase and take a look at the many health benefits of sugarcane juice.
1. An instant shot of energy
So there is a reason why you see all those stalls of sugarcane juice on the roadside all summer. It is the best way to ensure you do not suffer from dehydration. The simple sugars in sugarcane juice help in making up for making for the low blood sugar levels in the body.
2. A remedy for kidney stones
A glass of sugarcane juice a day can help in keeping urinary tract infections away. In addition to this, it can help in preventing kidney stones and ensure the proper functioning of your kidneys.
3. A remedy for jaundice
Ayurveda has stated sugarcane juice to be a powerful remedy against jaundice as it helps in strengthening the liver. Jaundice is when the liver becomes weak and is unable to process food. Sugarcane juice helps in making up for all the lost protein and nutrients and helps the body in recovering faster.
4. Benefits for diabetics
Sugarcane juice is a low glycemic index drink. Hence, it is highly recommended for diabetics. It is that one sweet drink which did not have much effect on blood sugar levels of diabetics and prevents it from spiking suddenly. However, you must check with your doctor once before drinking it regularly.
5. Development of bones and teeth
Calcium-rich sugarcane can do wonders in keeping your bones and teeth healthy. This ancient pastime of adolescents turns out to be a great remedy for keeping bones and teeth healthy.
6. Cures acne
A glass of sugarcane juice a day can keep acne away!
You can drink and apply sugarcane juice on your skin to prevent acne build-up. Just combine some sugarcane juice with multani mitti and apply on your face and neck. Let it dry for 20 minutes and then wash it off.
A word of caution: Do not drink more than one glass of sugarcane juice a day (2 only when you have jaundice).
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information
