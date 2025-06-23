Too Hot To Handle? 10 Tips To Keep You Cool In This Scorching Weather
Keep reading as we share a list of tips you can follow this summer to keep yourself cool through the scorching weather.
These habits not only improve physical comfort but also protect you from heat-related health issues
Adopting a few smart tips can make a big difference in staying cool during scorching summer heat. Excessive heat can lead to dehydration, fatigue, and even heatstroke, especially if you're outdoors or in non-air-conditioned environments. Simple strategies like staying hydrated, dressing appropriately, avoiding direct sunlight, and modifying your diet or daily routine can help your body regulate its temperature more efficiently. In this article, we share a list of tips you can follow this summer to keep yourself cool through the scorching weather.
These tips will help you stay cool in this scorching weather
1. Stay hydrated all day
Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you're not feeling thirsty. Water helps regulate body temperature, replaces fluids lost through sweat, and prevents heat exhaustion. Add electrolytes or a pinch of salt and lemon to your water if you're sweating heavily.
2. Wear light and breathable clothing
Choose loose-fitting, light-coloured clothes made of natural fabrics like cotton or linen. These materials allow air circulation and help wick away sweat, keeping your body cool and comfortable.
3. Limit outdoor activities during peak hours
Avoid being outside between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the sun is at its strongest. If you need to go out, stay in the shade, wear a wide-brimmed hat, and use sunscreen to protect your skin from heat and UV damage.
4. Cool down with showers or damp towels
A quick cold shower or sponging your body with a wet cloth can bring down your body temperature rapidly. Applying cold compresses to pulse points like wrists, neck, and ankles is especially effective.
5. Eat lighter, hydrating meals
Opt for water-rich foods such as cucumbers, watermelon, oranges, and leafy greens. Avoid heavy, spicy, or fried foods that increase body heat and make digestion harder during hot weather.
6. Keep your home naturally cool
Close curtains and blinds during the day to block sunlight and keep indoor temperatures lower. Use fans, cross-ventilation, or air coolers in the evening to circulate air and release trapped heat.
7. Use cooling sprays or mists
Carry a facial mist or body cooling spray for quick relief when you're out and about. These can instantly freshen you up and reduce the sensation of overheating, especially on your face and neck.
8. Avoid caffeine and alcohol
Both caffeine and alcohol can dehydrate you and increase your body temperature. Instead, opt for cooling drinks like coconut water, buttermilk, or mint-infused lemon water to stay refreshed and balanced.
9. Soak your feet in cold water
Soaking your feet in a basin of cold water for 10–15 minutes can help reduce your overall body temperature. The feet have many nerve endings, and cooling them can make a surprising difference.
10. Sleep smart
At night, use light cotton sheets and avoid heavy blankets. You can also place a cold pack near your pillow or freeze your pillowcase for a few minutes before bed to fall asleep more comfortably in the heat.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
