If You Are Drinking Lemon Water To Lose Weight, Here's What You Need To Know
Lemon water can help in reducing your daily intake of calories, but drinking regular water is as effective in losing weight as drinking lemon water.
Lemon water boosts metabolism rate of the body
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drinking lemon water is as good as drinking regular water
- Lemon water helps in making us feel satiated
- Lemon water improves hydration levels of the body
You all must have heard numerous times that to lose weight, drink a glass of warm lemon water, as it acts as an effective fat cutter. Drinking water with a few drops of lemon in it has been proved to be helpful in aiding better digestion, boosting energy levels in the body and improving concentration. Lemon water not only improves hydration in the body, it also helps in making us feel satiated and full. However, experts believe that regular water is as beneficial as lemon water.
So while there are many things said and believed about lemon water and its benefits, here's all you need to know about lemon water and its weight loss benefits:
1. Lemon water is low in calories
1 glass of lemon water will have nothing more than 6 calories. Hence, it is an effective drink for losing weight. In fact, if you replace fruits juices and soda drinks with lemon water, it can help in reducing your daily calorie intake by almost 200 calories. So while lemon water is not entirely calorie free, it is effective enough to reduce our daily intake of calories.
Also read: Eat, Drink, Be Merry This Christmas Without Gaining Weight: Expert Advice
2. Lemon water helps in boosting metabolism
According to research, a good rate of hydration in the body can improve the functioning of mitochondria, thus triggering energy in the body. Lemon water gives a boost to metabolism in the body, which is helpful in weight loss. This is the reason why people are always suggested to drink lots of water every day.
3. Lemon water improves hydration in the body
Keeping optimum levels of hydration levels in the body is important for transporting waste from the body, improving how the body performs physically and also regulating body's temperature. Moreover, improved rates of hydration in the body also aid weight loss. Since a majority of lemon water is water, it helps in improving the hydration levels in the body to a great extent.
Also read: Lose All Your Pregnancy Weight Like These Celebrities: Secret Tips
4. You feel more full by drinking lemon water
Drinking lemon water or water is probably the safest way to feel full while not stuffing yourself with those extra unwanted calories. According to a study conducted in 2008, drinking half a litre of water before breakfast can reduce the number of calories consumed in that meal by almost 13%. Another study suggested that drinking water with food reduces hunger and increases the satiety during the meal.
5. Lemon water increases weight loss
Because of its effects on hydration, metabolism and satiety, lemon water can increase weight loss. Studies have suggested that people who drink more water or lemon water while on a low calorie diet, tend to lose weight faster than others. In fact, there are studies that prove that drinking more water garners weight loss, independent of diet or exercise. This implies for both regular water and lemon water.
Also read: The Military Diet Can Make You Lose Weight Quicker And For Good: Know All About It
Thus, consuming lemon water has various positive effects on the body, but even regular water has almost similar effects and is as good in garnering weight loss.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------