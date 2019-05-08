ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  This Is The Drink That Shilpa Shetty Swears By For Her Weight Loss Goals; Here's How You Can Make It

This Is The Drink That Shilpa Shetty Swears By For Her Weight Loss Goals; Here's How You Can Make It

Shilpa Shetty Kundra makes solkadi slushy, which is a popular drink from the Konkan region. The drink is made with kokum and can aid weight loss, improve digestion.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 8, 2019 03:20 IST
2-Min Read
This Is The Drink That Shilpa Shetty Swears By For Her Weight Loss Goals; Here

Solkadi slushy is made with kokum and coconut milk

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Solkadi slushy is refreshing summer drink by Shilpa Shetty Kundra
  2. The drink can be consumed in all seasons
  3. It is low in calories and can aid weight loss

Summer calls for a variety of cooling drinks and you simply cannot have enough of them! Agrees Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who took to Instagram to share a refreshing Solkadi Slushy, which contains cool and refreshing ingredients that can even aid weight loss. A drink popular in Goa and Konkan region of India, solkadi slushy is made with kokum and coconut milk as its primary ingredients. This solkadi slushy can be an amazing addition to your weight loss diet as it is low in calories. What's more is that it can even aid digestion.

Solkadi slushy by Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Here's how you can make it

"Solkadi is a traditional Konkan cooler, which contains kokum. Kokum contains hydroctric acid and antioxidants that promote weight loss. A lot of women are going to love this drink, which can also help in reducing acidity" says Shilpa in her post.


RELATED STORIES

Shilpa Shetty's Workout With Her Cute Partner Inspires Us Yet Again; Watch Video

Recently, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was seen doing sets of tricep dips with her son Viaan Raj Kundra on her lap.

This Yoga Pose Helps You Burn Maximum Calories! Shilpa Shetty Kundra Does It And Here's Why You Should Do It Too

Popular Bollywood celebrity Shilpa Shetty Kundra surely knows the simple trick to burn calories. The trick is some strenuous and high intensity workout. Watch video!

Also read: Summers Are Here! Try This Pool Exercise If You Want A Flat Stomach

The star ingredient of this Solkadi slushy is kokum. You need to soak kokum in slightly warm water for around 3-4 hours to make this drink. Add soaked kokum (3 and a half tbsp) in a blender, make sure that you filter out the seeds. Add around 4 tbsp of kokum water and some chopped garlic (1/2 tsp). Add 1 small green chilli to the ingredients and then pour some water into the blender. Blend all these ingredients well.

fu6db16g

Kokum is the main ingredient in solkadi slushy by Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Photo Credit: iStock

Then, take a cheesecloth and strainer, strain the kokum mixture into coconut milk (1 cup). Add some salt to taste and mix the ingredients well. Crush some ice cubes and add them to serving glasses. Pour the mixture and garnish it with mint and coriander leaves.

Also read: Don't Miss Out On These 7 Skincare Hacks This Summer

This drink, according to Shilpa, has no more than 165 Kcal per glass. It acts as an amazing cooling and refreshing drink for the summer but can also be great for any other season because of its digestion aiding properties.

Enjoy this solkadi slushy from the one and only Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Also read: 10 Weight Loss Friendly Hydrating Foods You Cannot Afford To Miss This Summer

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems
Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Facing Gastrointestinal Issues? You Could Be Depressed

Why Social Media Use Adversely Affects Girls More: Study

Heart Failure: Top Myths Debunked By Scientists

Blood Test To Spot Alzheimer's Before Symptoms Occur

Lesser Than These Many Hours Of Sleep Can Affect Your Heart; Are You Sleeping Well?

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases