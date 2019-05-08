This Is The Drink That Shilpa Shetty Swears By For Her Weight Loss Goals; Here's How You Can Make It
Shilpa Shetty Kundra makes solkadi slushy, which is a popular drink from the Konkan region. The drink is made with kokum and can aid weight loss, improve digestion.
Solkadi slushy is made with kokum and coconut milk
Summer calls for a variety of cooling drinks and you simply cannot have enough of them! Agrees Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who took to Instagram to share a refreshing Solkadi Slushy, which contains cool and refreshing ingredients that can even aid weight loss. A drink popular in Goa and Konkan region of India, solkadi slushy is made with kokum and coconut milk as its primary ingredients. This solkadi slushy can be an amazing addition to your weight loss diet as it is low in calories. What's more is that it can even aid digestion.
Solkadi slushy by Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Here's how you can make it
"Solkadi is a traditional Konkan cooler, which contains kokum. Kokum contains hydroctric acid and antioxidants that promote weight loss. A lot of women are going to love this drink, which can also help in reducing acidity" says Shilpa in her post.
The star ingredient of this Solkadi slushy is kokum. You need to soak kokum in slightly warm water for around 3-4 hours to make this drink. Add soaked kokum (3 and a half tbsp) in a blender, make sure that you filter out the seeds. Add around 4 tbsp of kokum water and some chopped garlic (1/2 tsp). Add 1 small green chilli to the ingredients and then pour some water into the blender. Blend all these ingredients well.
Then, take a cheesecloth and strainer, strain the kokum mixture into coconut milk (1 cup). Add some salt to taste and mix the ingredients well. Crush some ice cubes and add them to serving glasses. Pour the mixture and garnish it with mint and coriander leaves.
This drink, according to Shilpa, has no more than 165 Kcal per glass. It acts as an amazing cooling and refreshing drink for the summer but can also be great for any other season because of its digestion aiding properties.
Enjoy this solkadi slushy from the one and only Shilpa Shetty Kundra.
