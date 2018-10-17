Want To Reverse Diabetes? Include These Healthy Carbohydrates In Your Diet
Certain dietary changes can be of great help if you want to control your blood sugar levels. Lifestyle modification like eating a fibre-rich diet, healthy fats and regular physical exercise can help reverse diabetes.
Whole carbohydrates are healthy as they are not processed
Diabetes is a chronic disease that has reached epidemic proportions among the adults and even young children worldwide. Diabetes can lead to poor health outcomes if not treated on time. They can cause several short-term and long-term illnesses. High blood sugar levels can lead to certain illnesses such as vision impairment and blindness, foot ulcers, infections, kidney failure, strokes and heart attacks and damage to the nervous system, leading to pain and weakness. However, certain dietary changes can be of great help if you want to control your blood sugar levels. Lifestyle modification like eating a fibre-rich diet, healthy fats and regular physical exercise can help reverse diabetes.
Let us talk about the importance of carbohydrates in our diet. Different foods contain different types of carbohydrates. However, it is important for us to distinguish between whole carbohydrates and refined carbohydrates. Whole carbohydrates are healthy as they are not processed and contain the fiber found naturally in the food. On the other hand, refined carbohydrates are unhealthy as they are processed and the natural fiber is wiped out. Some common examples of whole carbohydrates include dark green leafy vegetables, brown rice, brown bread, fresh fruits, legumes, starchy vegetables and other whole grains. These foods should be included in your diet. Refined carbs include sugar-sweetened beverages, aerated drinks, baked goods, sugary stuff, pastries, white bread, white pasta, white rice and others. Regular intake of refined carbohydrates can be harmful and lead to increase in blood sugar levels. Including "healthy" carbohydrates in your diet can help you manage diabetes and provide plenty of energy-without blood sugar spikes-to fuel your day.
Include these healthy carbohydrates in your diet right now:
1. Yogurt:
The real hero of dairy products yogurt delivers not only high protein, carbohydrates and calcium but also vitamin D a vital nutrient for people with diabetes. Eating yogurt may help lower the blood sugar levels. You should stick to plain yogurt and do not add any sugar. You can add a pinch of salt and pepper for better taste and even include in your smoothies along with fresh fruits.
2. Oatmeal:
Rich in soluble fiber oatmeal should be a part of your diet. Oatmeal is slowly digested and absorbed, which helps in managing diabetes. It also helps lower cholesterol, thereby aiding in maintaining a healthy heart. Oatmeal can be perfect for your early morning breakfast or an evening snack.
3. Quinoa:
One of the pseudo grains which is high in essential nutrients carbohydrates, protein, fiber and other nutrients, quinoa is a perfect choice for diabetic patients. It is versatile and extremely easy to make. You can try swapping it in for your regular rice or pasta.
4. Sweet potatoes:
Extremely delicious and nutritious thanks to their high fiber content sweet potatoes are one of the healthiest carbohydrates you can include in your diet. You can roast it or grill it. You can even season it with a pinch of cinnamon and salt. As an added benefit, sweet potatoes are shown to help control blood sugar levels.
5. Lentils:
Pulses are loaded with proteins and can be part of your balanced diet. Lentils like beans and chickpeas offer several health benefits. Cooked lentils contains high amounts of potassium, which helps to control blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Also, lentils along with rice and a dollop of ghee make a perfect wholesome meal.
6. Apples:
We all have heard the phrase an apple a day keeps the doctor away. Moreover, every fruit is extremely nutritious and can never be harmful to your health. Apples are good sources of fiber, carbohydrates and iron making them worth their naturally occurring sugar. You can have an apple every morning or add it into your fruit salad or even smoothies.
