These Are The Best Dairy-Free Sources Of Calcium For Your Lactose Intolerant Child
Lactose intolerance is a condition where the body fails to digest lactose. Here are the best non-dairy sources of calcium for your lactose intolerant child.
Lactose intolerance does not mean that your child may not be able get calcium all his life
HIGHLIGHTS
- One glass of milk makes up for 40% of your childs daily calcium needs
- Lactose intolerance is a condition where the body fails to digest lactose
- Dried figs contain more calcium than other dried fruits
Calcium is essential for your child's overall growth. Just one glass of milk makes up for 40% of your child's daily calcium needs; which is essential for his/her growth. But is your child complaining of stomach aches each time you give him a glass of milk? Now, this could either be an excuse to get away from milk or it could be due to lactose intolerance. Lactose intolerance is a condition where the body fails to digest lactose. Lactose is a kind of sugar found in milk (human, animal and formula milk). When a child is lactose intolerant he is likely to experience a great deal of discomfort due to indigestion. These symptoms are likely to take place:
- Bloating
- Stomach aches
- Gas
- Rambling sound in the stomach
- Vomiting
- Acidic stools
- Diarrhea
Does this mean that my child will not get calcium? Of course not!
Lactose intolerance does not mean that your child may not be able get calcium all his life. And when we say this, we are certainly not referring to calcium supplements. We are referring to some dairy-free sources of calcium.
Here's a list of the 6 best dairy-free sources of calcium for your lactose intolerant kid. Take a look.
1. Almonds
When we take nuts into consideration, almonds have the highest calcium content. The tiny nut is a good source of healthy fats and proteins as well. Also, they keep metabolic diseases at bay. So if your child is lactose intolerant, you can give him/her a handful of nuts to make up for their calcium requirement.
Photo Credit: iStock
Also read: 6 Shocking Side Effects Of Calcium Supplements You Didn't Know
2. Green vegetables
Some of those leafy greens are a rich source of calcium. Collard greens, kale, broccoli are the best sources of calcium. Your kids may show some tantrums to eat them but trust us, these foods are worth the effort. Just one cup of cooked collard makes up for 25% of your daily calcium requirement.
Photo Credit: iStock
3. Amaranth
The pseudocereal is a super-nutritious grain. It is a rich source of folate and high in terms of magnesium, manganese, iron and phosphorus. One cup of cooked amaranth gives you 112 grams of calcium. Your kids may frown at the sight of these foods but you can look for ways to hide it in their food and give it to them.
Photo Credit: iStock
Also read: 5 Non-Dairy Foods Rich In Calcium
4. Sardines and canned salmon
These two varieties of fish are high in calcium, thanks to their soft and edible bones. These two are oily varieties of fish and are high in proteins and omega 3 fatty acids as well. Opt for the smaller sardines as they will have lower mercury content.
5. Figs
Dried figs contain more calcium than other dried fruits. They are rich in fiber and antioxidants as well. Figs offer you decent levels of potassium and vitamin K as well. So this dried fruit is a must-have for your lactose intolerant kid.
Photo Credit: iStock
Also read: Here's Your Guide To The Best Sources Of Calcium
6. Coconut milk
Coconut milk is a lactose-free variety of milk. This beverage is the perfect alternative for regular milk for your lactose intolerant kid. Coconut milk is derived from the flesh of a mature coconut. 100 grams of coconut milk gives you 16 mg of calcium.
Here are some additional facts:
1. 2 tablespoons of sesame seeds have the same amount of calcium as half-a-glass of milk does. Calcium from sesame seeds is easier to digest for kids.
2. Coconut milk is just as good as regular cow milk. It is closest to a mother's milk because of lauric acid.
3. In some kids, the body adapts to yogurt because of the fermentation process which breaks down lactose.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.