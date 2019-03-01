ASK OUR EXPERTS

Adding Enough Fiber To Your Diet Can Help Deal With Constipation Effectively

Adding Enough Fiber To Your Diet Can Help Deal With Constipation Effectively

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal in her recent Instagram post said, including adequate fiber in your diet can help treat constipation. Let us have a look at how fiber works in dealing with constipation.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Mar 1, 2019 01:35 IST
3-Min Read
Adequate fiber can help in maintaining a good digestive health.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Constipation can be really troublesome
  2. Prunes, or dried plums, can also help promote digestive health
  3. Oranges are surprisingly a good source of fiber

What is constipation? Constipation can be defined as infrequent bowel movement or difficulty in evacuating stool. Constipation can be really troublesome and if not controlled can have serious effects on your health. The main causes of constipation are hypothyroidism, depression (as it slows down all the body's functions), thyroid located in the neck or even certain foods. These foods include bananas, dairy products, excessive intake of processed foods, lack of fiber in the diet and chocolate. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal in her recent Instagram post said, including adequate fiber in your diet can help treat constipation. Let us have a look at how fiber works in dealing with constipation.

Fiber is the material that the lower gut depends on to help with the bowel movement and the beneficial bacteria that affects the overall health and well-being. There are two main types of fiber, insoluble and soluble fiber. Insoluble fiber does not dissolve in water, and is not acted on by colon bacteria and does not create colon gas. It is an important fiber as it hangs on to water within the colon, which helps in regularity. The soluble fiber, does dissolve in water and is fermented by the colon bacteria. Some of these bacteria even create colon gas.

ah4bqsno

Photo Credit: iStock

Let us have a look at some of the foods high in fiber:

1. Legumes

Legumes are rich in fiber and the legume family includes beans, lentils, and peas. Beans are a good source of fermentable fibers. This fiber moves into the large intestine and helps in maintaining the healthy bacteria in the gut.

2. Broccoli

Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable that is high in vitamins C and A and has fiber in abundance. Cruciferous vegetables also have lots of antioxidant polyphenols which help in maintaining the digestive health.

3. Pears

Pears are full of fiber, as well as vitamins C and A, folate and calcium. You can add pears to your fruit salads, or serve them with dessert.

4. Apples

Apples are a good source of fiber and essential vitamins like vitamin C and A and folate. Make sure to eat the skin as well as the apple flesh, as the skin contains much of the fruit's fiber.

5. Prunes

Prunes, or dried plums, can also help promote digestive health. They have high amounts of fiber, and help in reducing obesity and manage hypertension.

6. Oranges

Oranges are surprisingly a good source of fiber and extremely delicious fruit. Oranges are full of vitamin C, which is essential for overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

