Cut Down Your Salt Intake By Using These Amazingly Healthy Salt Substitutes

Sodium is the main component found in salt but at the same time, it is alsofound in many natural herbs as well. Some foods contain enough sodium in their natural state.
Nothing can beat the taste of salt. True indeed! Salt is widely used by all of us in cooking. Most of the packaged food that we crave for is preserved using salt as salt acts as the main preservative. However, salt to a larger extent has some negative effects that lead to various kinds of diseases. These diseases are hyperthyroidism and high blood pressure. Sodium is the main component found in salt but at the same time, it is also found in many natural herbs as well. Some foods contain enough sodium in their natural state. There are many herbs and spices in our kitchen which are not just known for their distinct taste but also for their medicinal values also. To enhance the taste of your food, without adding salt, you can substitute it with these alternatives. Herbs and spices like garlic, cardamom, cinnamon, mint, pepper, ginger and basil have the ability to make a simple dish into a delicious one.
Here are few salt alternatives that can be used to prepare meals:
1. Cinnamon: One of the oldest spices, cinnamon is a good salt substitute.It has the ability to regulate the blood sugar levels and reduce cholesterol as well.
2. Lemon Juice: A good source of vitamin C; an essential vitamin lemon juice or lemons is a great alternative to salt that makes the food taste delicious. Lemons are beneficial in boosting the immunity as well. It can go well with almost everything vegetables, salads, fish, chicken, and even yogurt. You can even sprinkle on some lemon zest to enhance the flavours. Lemon juice can be used as a marinade as well.
3. Garlic: A great alternative to salt, garlic is widely used in many cuisines. Using raw garlic adds a pungent and zesty taste to your recipes. On the other hand, roasting garlic provides a sweet and nutty flavor. You can even use garlic powder or flakes. Garlic has a strong and a powerful taste and can be added to chicken, fish, and vegetables.
4. Basil: Basil leaves are also one of the common herbs that are used for cooking in India. These leaves are slightly sweet in nature and pungent in taste. Fresh basil leaves are healthy and can be used as an alternative to salt.
5. Cayenne: Red chili peppers or cayenne is a perfect substitute of salt. It is widely used in Indian,Italian, Spanish and Mexican cuisines. Cayenne gives a hot and peppery flavour to the dish.
6. Black pepper: Black pepper can act as a great salt alternative and gives an intense & aromatic flavour. Black pepper is also known as black gold, this pepper is a perfect substitute of salt.
