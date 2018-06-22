Top 10 Kidney Friendly Foods You Cannot Miss
It is necessary for us to follow a balanced diet which is suitable for the functioning of our kidneys and other organs. Here's a list of 10 best kidney friendly foods we should be eating.
For a healthy life one must have well functioning kidneys
HIGHLIGHTS
- Garlic contains antioxidants and acts as blood purifier
- Water helps the kidneys to dissolve minerals and nutrients
- Oats is a kidney friendly food since it reduces the risk of kidney stones
The following are the best kidney friendly foods and drinks:
1. Water
Water is considered the elixir of life. It helps us to stay hydrated and it is extremely significant to maintain the water levels for a healthy and disease free life. It helps the kidneys to dissolve minerals and nutrients, and quicken the process of digestion and absorption. Generally, it is advised to drink 7-8 glasses of water a day for a normal and healthy human being. Water is the best detox and helps to flush out the unnecessary toxins out from our body which might cause further harm to the kidneys as well as to other organs.
Also read: Here's How Much Water You Should Drink Every Day
2. Red bell peppers
Red bell peppers are loaded with vitamin A and C with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. They are good for kidneys as they contain low potassium levels. A substantial intake of red bell peppers in the diet can help the kidney to perform the absorption function better and improve the metabolism.
3. Garlic
Garlic is bestowed with abundant health benefits. It too contains antioxidants and act as blood purifier. It helps the kidney to flush out unwanted substances out of the body; thus, cleansing the system. It enhances the flavor of any food it is added to. However, it is should be consumed raw or semi-cooked to derive its benefits.
Also read: 5 Powerful Benefits Of Garlic Tea
4. Apples
Apples are not only good for kidneys but they also reduce the risk of any disease related to kidneys. They are rich in fibers and antioxidants. It helps in reducing heart diseases, high cholesterol levels, and diabetes. Diabetes can prove lethal for kidney patients and thus, including apples in the diet can help cure kidney problems.
5. Mushrooms
Mushrooms contain vitamin B and D which helps in regulating the kidney and its functions and even prevent kidney related diseases. Crimini, Enoki, Oyster, Portobello, Shiitake or White button - all mushrooms are full with essential nutrients. It supports our immune system and prevents any harm done to the cells or tissues.
6. Strawberries
This tasty sweet and sour fruit has innumerable health benefits. They are rich in fibers and vitamins which help regulate the digestive system. They have anti-inflammatory properties and are free from sodium, cholesterol or fats. It contains manganese and potassium which are important for kidneys to work.
7. Oats
Oats are whole grain which contains a lot of fibers. It has a beta-glucan which is an important soluble fiber. It is a kidney friendly food since it reduces the risk of kidney stones. They play an important role in digestive and renal functions of human beings. Oats can be consumed for breakfast and is considered a full food.
8. Cauliflower
It fights inflammation and has ample amount of vitamin K and C with omega-3 fatty acids. Cauliflowers contain sulfur and potassium which are beneficial for digestion and detoxification. It supports the process of removal of toxins from the human body; thus helping the kidneys to perform better.
9. Onions
Onions provide flavor to renal-diet dishes. It helps people with reduced kidney functions. It helps to lower the high blood pressure, further helping in the reduction of chances of any kidney disease. It has very low level of sodium and can be best for a kidney friendly diet.
10. Pineapples
Pineapples are low in potassium and, rich in fibers and manganese which prevents inflammation. It is advisable for those with kidney problems. It helps in boosting the immune system and helps resolve the problem of indigestion. It contains dietary fibers which helps the kidneys to perform better.
Also read: Foods To Eat And Avoid In Case Of Kidney Stones
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.