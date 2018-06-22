ASK OUR EXPERTS

Top 10 Kidney Friendly Foods You Cannot Miss

It is necessary for us to follow a balanced diet which is suitable for the functioning of our kidneys and other organs. Here's a list of 10 best kidney friendly foods we should be eating.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jun 22, 2018 11:24 IST
4-Min Read
For a healthy life one must have well functioning kidneys

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Garlic contains antioxidants and acts as blood purifier
  2. Water helps the kidneys to dissolve minerals and nutrients
  3. Oats is a kidney friendly food since it reduces the risk of kidney stones
Kidneys are one of the most vital organs of the human body. Located at the back of the abdominal cavity they perform two essential functions: to flush out the harmful toxins out of the human body and to maintain the water, other fluids, chemical and mineral levels. They filter, reabsorb, secrete and excrete the blood supplied to it, with the end product as urine. For a healthy life, one must have well functioning kidneys. Humans consume various food items everyday, which are then converted into energy; this process also manufactures by-products in the form of toxins which can be dangerous for human life. Accumulation of such poisonous substances can be hazardous for the human body; therefore, it is necessary for us to follow a balanced diet which is suitable for the functioning of our kidneys and other organs.
 
kidneysKidneys are one of the most vital organs of the human body
 
Also read: Can Dialysis Cure Kidney Problems: All You Should Know About It​

The following are the best kidney friendly foods and drinks:

1. Water

Water is considered the elixir of life. It helps us to stay hydrated and it is extremely significant to maintain the water levels for a healthy and disease free life. It helps the kidneys to dissolve minerals and nutrients, and quicken the process of digestion and absorption. Generally, it is advised to drink 7-8 glasses of water a day for a normal and healthy human being. Water is the best detox and helps to flush out the unnecessary toxins out from our body which might cause further harm to the kidneys as well as to other organs.

Also read: Here's How Much Water You Should Drink Every Day

2. Red bell peppers

Red bell peppers are loaded with vitamin A and C with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. They are good for kidneys as they contain low potassium levels. A substantial intake of red bell peppers in the diet can help the kidney to perform the absorption function better and improve the metabolism.

3. Garlic

Garlic is bestowed with abundant health benefits. It too contains antioxidants and act as blood purifier. It helps the kidney to flush out unwanted substances out of the body; thus, cleansing the system. It enhances the flavor of any food it is added to. However, it is should be consumed raw or semi-cooked to derive its benefits.

garlic

Garlic is bestowed with abundant health benefits
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 5 Powerful Benefits Of Garlic Tea

4. Apples

Apples are not only good for kidneys but they also reduce the risk of any disease related to kidneys. They are rich in fibers and antioxidants. It helps in reducing heart diseases, high cholesterol levels, and diabetes. Diabetes can prove lethal for kidney patients and thus, including apples in the diet can help cure kidney problems.

5. Mushrooms

Mushrooms contain vitamin B and D which helps in regulating the kidney and its functions and even prevent kidney related diseases. Crimini, Enoki, Oyster, Portobello, Shiitake or White button - all mushrooms are full with essential nutrients. It supports our immune system and prevents any harm done to the cells or tissues.
mushrooms

Mushrooms prevent kidney related diseases.

Also read: Eat mushrooms to prevent breast cancer

6. Strawberries

This tasty sweet and sour fruit has innumerable health benefits. They are rich in fibers and vitamins which help regulate the digestive system. They have anti-inflammatory properties and are free from sodium, cholesterol or fats. It contains manganese and potassium which are important for kidneys to work.

 
strawberries

Strawberries have anti-inflammatory properties
 

7. Oats

Oats are whole grain which contains a lot of fibers. It has a beta-glucan which is an important soluble fiber. It is a kidney friendly food since it reduces the risk of kidney stones. They play an important role in digestive and renal functions of human beings. Oats can be consumed for breakfast and is considered a full food.

8. Cauliflower

It fights inflammation and has ample amount of vitamin K and C with omega-3 fatty acids. Cauliflowers contain sulfur and potassium which are beneficial for digestion and detoxification. It supports the process of removal of toxins from the human body; thus helping the kidneys to perform better.

9. Onions

Onions provide flavor to renal-diet dishes. It helps people with reduced kidney functions. It helps to lower the high blood pressure, further helping in the reduction of chances of any kidney disease. It has very low level of sodium and can be best for a kidney friendly diet.
 

 
onions

Onions provide flavor to renal-diet dishes

Also read: Onions & garlic reduce cancer risks

10. Pineapples

Pineapples are low in potassium and, rich in fibers and manganese which prevents inflammation. It is advisable for those with kidney problems. It helps in boosting the immune system and helps resolve the problem of indigestion. It contains dietary fibers which helps the kidneys to perform better.

Also read: Foods To Eat And Avoid In Case Of Kidney Stones

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



