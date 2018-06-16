Foods Like Butter, Cheese, Salami Could Hamper Stress Coping Skills In Children
People who consumed saturated food during teen age show alteration in areas of the brain that handle the fear and/or stress responses. They also began exhibiting behaviours that mirrored post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Consumption of saturated foods can interfere with the brain development of teenagers
HIGHLIGHTS
- Saturated foods including butter, cheese, beef affect the brain of kids
- The teenage years are a very critical time for brain maturation
- Lifestyle decisions made during adolescence affects actions as an adult
"The teenage years are a very critical time for brain maturation, including how well (or not) we'll cope with stress as adults," said Johnny Figueroa at the Loma Linda University in California, US.
The authors explained that understanding the neural networks that predispose obese adolescents to developing anxiety and stress-related disorders may help target metabolic measures to alleviate the burden of mental illness in this growing population.
In the study, published in the journal Brain, Behaviour, and Immunity, the team examined a rat model to investigate the impact of an obesogenic - that can produce obesity-- Western-like high-saturated fat diet on the development of brain areas involved in responding to fear and stress.
The findings showed that adolescent rats who consumed obesogenic diet exhibited more anxiety, problems with associative and non-associative learning processes and an impaired fear-startle response.
Consumption of such diet during adolescence reduced the extinction of fear memories -- a major impairment observed in people suffering from PTSD.
In addition, these rats incorrectly assessed the level of threat, suggesting that obesity and associated metabolic alterations may predispose individuals to PTSD-related psychopathology.
The team explained that the left-brain hemisphere seemed to be more vulnerable to the effects of high-saturated fat diet consumption and obesity-related metabolic alterations.
"The findings of our research support that the lifestyle decisions made during adolescence -- even those as simple as your diet -- can make a big difference in our ability to overcome every day challenges," Figueroa explained.
