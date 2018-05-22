9 Foods You Should Eat Daily Without Fail
While there are some foods which should be eaten just couple of times in a week, some should be eaten every day. These superfoods should consist of all the vital nutrients required by the body for its normal functioning.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drink three cups of green tea every day to get maximum health benefits
- Nutritionist Ritika Samaddar recommends 23 to 25 almonds every day
- 1/2 cup of Greek yogurt makes for 25% of your daily calcium requirement
Dieting is something most people would be reluctant to, but we bet that no one would be reluctant to eating. This, however, is subject to one condition and that is healthy eating. When we say healthy eating, we refer to simple and nutrient-dense foods which can be eaten every day. Ironically, what we eat every day is more complicated and comprises of various ingredients which compromises on the overall nutritional value of our food. While there are some foods which should be eaten just couple of times in a week, some should be eaten every day. These superfoods should consist of all the vital nutrients required by the body for its normal functioning. They must be packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, enzymes and phytochemicals which can boost our overall health and protect us against serious health conditions.
We have prepared a list of 9 such foods which should be eaten every day, without fail. Keep reading...
1. Green tea
For a very good reason this drink is considered to be the healthiest drinks in the world. Catechins and antioxidants in green tea boost your metabolism and protect your body against the negative effects of free radicals. From keeping your skin radiant to inducing weight loss, green tea can do wonders to your health. Drink three cups of green tea every day to get maximum health benefits.
2. Almonds
For those who feel hungry every now and then and crave for a snack, almonds are just what you need. Nutritionist Ritika Samaddar recommends 23 to 25 almonds every day. They are a rich source of proteins and healthy fats, both these help you stay full for longer and prevent you from snacking on unhealthy foods. Almonds boost your memory power and promote a healthy heart as well.
3. Blueberries
If you are looking for an antioxidant-rich food, go for blueberries. These little berries have the highest antioxidant content. This is attributed to the polyphenols present in these berries which provide them with their inherent blue color. Blueberries protect your heart against serious diseases and can even reverse cancer. They are a rich source of vitamin C and fiber as well. Half a cup of blueberries should be eaten every day.
4. Bell peppers
They add both color and flavor to your food. But did you know, bell peppers add a good amount of nutritional value to your body as well? Bell peppers are rich in vitamin A and E, both nutrients which promote better heart health. Regular consumption of bell peppers can reduce the likelihood of inflammation. Half a cup of roasted bell peppers should be consumed every day.
5. Green yogurt
Greek yogurt is recommended due to lesser natural sugar and higher protein content as compared to regular yogurt. It is also a rich source of calcium; half a cup of Greek yogurt makes for 25% of your daily calcium requirement. Healthy bacteria in this yogurt boost gut health as well. Have a cup of Greek yogurt with some berries and chopped fruits to enhance the flavor and maximize its health benefits as well.
6. Apples
Most of the goodness of apples is found in its skin. Apples are rich in fiber and antioxidants; all these essential nutrients have a powerful impact on your overall health. They boost brain and heart health and reduce the likelihood of diseases like cancer and diabetes. Experts also say that apples purify your lungs and protect them against the negative effects of pollution. One whole apple should be eaten every day for maximum health benefits.
7. Eggs
Eggs are the most commonly consumed breakfast food. They are the perfect combination of nutrition, convenience and flavor. They are extremely low in calories and high in terms of proteins. Therefore, just one whole egg is good enough to keep you satiate for prolonged hours. It keeps your blood sugar in check and promotes weight loss as well.
8. Spinach
Spinach is a rich source of plant-based omega 3s and folate. They are also a rich source of calcium and other vital vitamins which protect you from heart diseases, strokes and osteoporosis. Half a cup of cooked spinach should be eaten every day for maximum health benefits.
9. Tomatoes
Tomatoes are in lycopene, an antioxidant which protects your body against serious diseases. It reduces your risk of bladder, skin, lung, prostate and stomach cancer. Consume eight cherry tomatoes every day for maximum benefits or drink a glass of tomato juice.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.