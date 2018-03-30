11 Foods That Are Great For Digestion
You can treat indigestion with some foods. Here's a list of 11 foods which are great for digestion.
Did you know, brown rice is good for digestion?
HIGHLIGHTS
- Yogurt is good for your gut health
- One banana a day is good enough to keep digestive problems away
- Papaya facilitates the breakdown of proteins in your stomach
Bloated tummy, aching stomach, and indigestion, so distressing! This little hitch in the digestive system is good enough to wreck your entire day. And thanks to our unhealthy diet and lifestyle, these health problems are very common. But what if we told you that you can get over these problems with the help of food? Imagine, the health problem which primarily arises due to food can, in fact, be treated with the help of food. There are certain foods which can improve digestion and keep problems like bloating at bay.
So here's a list of 11 foods which are great digestion and can help you keep such health problems away. Take a look.
1. Yogurt
Yogurt is good for your gut health. Healthy bacteria in this food item can work wonders in treating digestive problems. It replenishes the flora of your gastrointestinal tract, thereby improving digestion. However, all types of yogurt do not contain these healthy bacteria. Check the label on the box to see which one is healthier for you.
2. Whole grains
Whole grains are a fiber-rich food item, which is why they are good for digestion. Brown rice, oats, whole wheat bread and other whole grains can be beneficial for treating indigestion. But if you are intolerant to gluten, you must avoid taking these grains. They may just mess with your digestive tract.
3. Bananas
This potassium-rich, handy fruit is great when it comes to treating digestive problems. One banana a day is good enough to keep digestive problems away. Bananas can treat gastrointestinal problems effectively and can keep bowel problems at bay.
4. Ginger
Ginger is one of the healthiest roots for overall health. This little spice can do wonders for your digestive health. From treating nausea, morning sickness, and indigestion, ginger can do it all. But you need to be careful about the portions. Only two to three grams of ginger is good for you. Consuming more than that can lead to heartburn.
5. Kiwi
Fruits are good for your digestive health, but not all fruits. Some fruits are so high in terms of sugar that they do more harm than good. So for digestive problems, you must stick to the consumption of fruits low in terms of sugar and high in fiber. Kiwi is one such fruit. It does not bring you a bloated tummy. Instead, it gives you many more nutrients and double of your daily requirement of vitamin C.
6. Popcorn
Surprisingly, the lightest snack of all time is great for your digestive system. It is high in terms of fiber due to which it keeps your digestive system going. So if you are looking for a good mid-meal snack, skip potato chips and stick to popcorn.
7. Zucchini
This delicious vegetable is great for your digestive system. It aids stomach problems and detoxifies the body. Zucchini is high in terms of fiber hence it is great for clearing the intestinal tract. Plus, it is a little laxative. This property of zucchini prevents carcinogenic toxins from settling in the colon.
10. Cucumber
Besides its many benefits for your skin and hair, cucumber is very beneficial for your skin as well. Calcium, folate, vitamin C and erepsin in cucumbers make them very healthy for digestion. They are effective in treating gas, acidity, and heartburn.
11. Salmon
Wild Alaskan salmon is very beneficial for digestion. This delicious, anti-inflammatory food item is a great way to keep your digestive system in a good state of health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.