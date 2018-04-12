These Are The Healthiest Citrus Fruits: Know The Health Benefits
Citrus fruits refer to the Vitamin C rich group of foods which have many more health benefits to offer. Take a look.
Citrus fruits is the vitamin C rich group of fruits
HIGHLIGHTS
- Citrus fruits refer to the 'extra health benefits' group
- Flavonoids in citrus fruits promote better heart health
- Citrus fruits are a great source of potassium
They are tangy, sweet yet sour, all-in-all delicious! Yes, we are talking about citrus fruits. If the mango is the king of fruits, then the citrus group definitely comprises the royal court. When it comes to your health, one of the best ways of maintaining overall health is by eating fruits. However, not all fruits are the same; some have special health benefits to offer. Citrus fruits refer to the extra-health-benefits group. These fruits are a perfect treat for your taste buds and the complete dose of nutrients for your body.
Here's a list of the healthiest citrus fruits you must include in your diet.
- Orange
- Tangerine
- Lemon
- Blood orange
- Citron
- Grapefruit
- Limes
- Pomelo
- Oroblanco
- Mandarin orange
- Persian lime
- Sweet lime
- Yuzu
- Ugli fruit
- Rangpur
- Finger Lime
- Buddha hand
- Kinnow
- Calamondin
We all know that citrus fruits are beneficial for boosting your immunity during the cold and flu season. But this is not where it ends. Citrus fruits have many other health benefits to offer.
Also read: These 7 Fruits Can Change Your Life
Here we shall discuss the many health benefits of citrus fruits and why they must be included in your diet. Take a look.
1. Good source of fiber
The vitamin C rich fruits are a good source of fiber as well. One orange gives you 2.3 grams of fiber and one tangerine gives 1.6 grams. Two-third of the fiber content of these fruits is water-soluble. Therefore, it works well in lowering your body cholesterol levels, thereby maintaining good heart health. Besides this, they keep you full for longer and beat hunger pangs as well, thereby inducing weight loss. So if you are looking for a healthy snack, go for a citrus fruit.
2. Healthy heart
Flavonoids in citrus fruits promote better heart health. Patients who go through a by-pass surgery are recommended citrus fruits because they lower the bad cholesterol levels. Vitamin C in these fruits is linked to lower risk of heart disease. But if you are on cholesterol-lowering medication, avoid grapefruit as it may interfere with the treatment.
Low-glycemic index foods are those which do not lead to a spike in your blood sugar levels. Citrus fruits have a low-glycemic index. They are let out in your bloodstream over a period of time, thereby giving you a steady feeling of energy. This is why such fruits are recommended for diabetics.
4. They could shorten colds
There is a reason why citrus fruits are recommended during the cold and flu season. The reason is their ability to shorten colds by strengthening the immune system. Vitamin C in these fruits do not prevent colds, instead, they shorten the duration of the symptoms.
5. Lowers the risk of stroke
Citrus fruits are a great source of potassium. Potassium works by counter-regulating the amount of salt in your body. This nutrient flushes out excess sodium from your body, thereby lowering the risk of stroke by 21%.
6. Better absorption of other nutrients
Adding citrus fruits to your diet is a great way of making the most of your food. The nutrients in these fruits improve the absorption of other nutrients from your food. Pair up citrusy fruits with iron-rich foods to improve the absorption of this vital mineral in your body.
7. Kidney stones
People who are prone to kidney stones are recommended drinking lots of water every day. However, there is a better way of lowering their risk of developing calcium stones and that is lemon juice. Drinking a small portion of the juice of this citrus fruit can lower the risk of kidney stones to a great extent.
Vitamin C in citrus fruits improves the production of collagen which is known to promote a glowing and smooth skin. Research also shows that people who eat citrus foods are less likely to develop wrinkles at a young age.
9. Weight loss
These fruits are known to deliver flavor with no very little calories. So no matter how much you munch on these delicious fruits, they will not increase your body mass, thereby inducing weight loss.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.