Vitamin K: The Best Sources
Vitamin K plays an important role in blood clotting, bone and heart health. Here's a list of the best sources of this essential vitamin.
Vitamin K deficiency is a rare occurrence
Vitamins are extremely essential for your overall health. However, there is one vitamin which is usually gets overlooked in terms of its importance in the normal functioning of your body. Yes, we are referring to vitamin K. But before moving on to its richest sources and health benefits, let's get to know more about its importance for your overall health. Vitamin K plays an important role in blood clotting, bone and heart health. Though vitamin K deficiency is a rare occurrence, not taking a sufficient amount of this nutrient may impair your health in the long run. It may cause excessive bleeding, heart disease and weaker bones; all of which can be fatal in the later stages of your life. For an average person, 120 micrograms of vitamin K should suffice.
Take a look at the many health benefits of vitamin K, the essential fat soluble vitamin.
1. Prevents osteoporosis
2. Reduces blood clotting
3. Improves heart health
4. Control heavy flow during periods
5. Prevents cancer
6. Prevents internal bleeding
7. Controls menstrual cramps
8. Improves cognitive health
9. Relieves morning sickness during pregnancy
10. Protects your immune system
So now that you why vitamin K is important for your overall health, it's time to learn about the best sources of vitamin K.
We have compiled a list of the 8 best sources of vitamin K. Take a look.
1. Kale
Kale is the king of vitamin K. This green veggie gives you 565mcg of vitamin K in just half a cup of cooked kale. It is also rich in calcium, potassium, and folate. It helps your body make essential proteins required for the blood clotting process.
2. Collard greens
Half a cup of boiled collard greens gives you 530 mcg of vitamin K. This essential nutrient plays an important role in bone health. Some studies link low intake of vitamin K to osteoporosis. It results in the easy breakage of bones. All the more reason to include this food in your diet!
3. Asparagus
Cooked asparagus gives you 72mcg of vitamin K in just half a cup. This makes up for approximately half of your daily requirement. Chop the veggie and roast it in olive oil for a while and enjoy it as it or with some seasoning. However, eating too much of it in one day will not do well to your overall health.
4. Turnip greens
Turnip greens are usually used as a side-dish with popular foods. Half a cup of cooked turnip gives you 425mcg of vitamin K. This veggie is also rich in calcium, which along with vitamin K, helps you get stronger bones. The bulbous part of this veggie which grows inside the ground is also very healthy.
5. Spinach
Popeye's spinach is indeed a powerhouse of health benefits. Half a cup of cooked spinach gives you 444mcg of vitamin K. We offer cooked version because it contains three times more vitamin K than the raw version. However, raw spinach is also good enough to make up for your daily requirement.
6. Spring onions
You simply can't miss adding some chopped spring onion to your dishes. It takes the flavor and the nutritional value of your food to a new level altogether. It gives you 207mcg of vitamin K in a 100 gram serving. It is also a rich source of B-vitamins, iron, copper, calcium and manganese.
7. Brussels sprouts
Brussels sprouts are another rich source of vitamin K. Half a cup of cooked Brussels sprouts gives you 150mcg of vitamin K.
8. Lettuce
Who wouldn't love some lettuce on a grilled cheese sandwich or a burger! Though these dishes aren't so healthy, but lettuce is. Half a head of iceberg lettuce gives you 60mcg of vitamin K.
