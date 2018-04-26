ASK OUR EXPERTS

Vitamin K: The Best Sources

Vitamin K plays an important role in blood clotting, bone and heart health. Here's a list of the best sources of this essential vitamin.
Vitamin K deficiency is a rare occurrence

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Vitamin K plays an important role in blood clotting, bone health
  2. For an average person, 120 micrograms of vitamin K should suffice
  3. Cooked spinach contains more vitamin K than raw spinach

Vitamins are extremely essential for your overall health. However, there is one vitamin which is usually gets overlooked in terms of its importance in the normal functioning of your body. Yes, we are referring to vitamin K. But before moving on to its richest sources and health benefits, let's get to know more about its importance for your overall health. Vitamin K plays an important role in blood clotting, bone and heart health. Though vitamin K deficiency is a rare occurrence, not taking a sufficient amount of this nutrient may impair your health in the long run. It may cause excessive bleeding, heart disease and weaker bones; all of which can be fatal in the later stages of your life. For an average person, 120 micrograms of vitamin K should suffice.

Also read: Top 8 Health Benefits Of Vitamin K: Healthy Heart, Gums And More

Take a look at the many health benefits of vitamin K, the essential fat soluble vitamin.

1. Prevents osteoporosis

2. Reduces blood clotting

3. Improves heart health

4. Control heavy flow during periods

5. Prevents cancer

6. Prevents internal bleeding

7. Controls menstrual cramps

8. Improves cognitive health

9. Relieves morning sickness during pregnancy

10. Protects your immune system

So now that you why vitamin K is important for your overall health, it's time to learn about the best sources of vitamin K.

We have compiled a list of the 8 best sources of vitamin K. Take a look.

1. Kale

Kale is the king of vitamin K. This green veggie gives you 565mcg of vitamin K in just half a cup of cooked kale. It is also rich in calcium, potassium, and folate. It helps your body make essential proteins required for the blood clotting process.

 

kaleVitamin K foods: Kale is the king of vitamin K
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Collard greens

Half a cup of boiled collard greens gives you 530 mcg of vitamin K. This essential nutrient plays an important role in bone health. Some studies link low intake of vitamin K to osteoporosis. It results in the easy breakage of bones. All the more reason to include this food in your diet!

Also read: What should be the diet plan for vitamin deficiencies?

3. Asparagus

Cooked asparagus gives you 72mcg of vitamin K in just half a cup. This makes up for approximately half of your daily requirement. Chop the veggie and roast it in olive oil for a while and enjoy it as it or with some seasoning. However, eating too much of it in one day will not do well to your overall health.

 
asparagusVitamin K foods: Asparagus is a rich source of vitamin K
 

4. Turnip greens

Turnip greens are usually used as a side-dish with popular foods. Half a cup of cooked turnip gives you 425mcg of vitamin K. This veggie is also rich in calcium, which along with vitamin K, helps you get stronger bones. The bulbous part of this veggie which grows inside the ground is also very healthy.

 
turnip greensVitamin K foods: Turnip greens are a rich source of vitamin K

5. Spinach

Popeye's spinach is indeed a powerhouse of health benefits. Half a cup of cooked spinach gives you 444mcg of vitamin K. We offer cooked version because it contains three times more vitamin K than the raw version. However, raw spinach is also good enough to make up for your daily requirement.

 
spinachVitamin K foods: Cooked spinach has more vitamin K
 

6. Spring onions

You simply can't miss adding some chopped spring onion to your dishes. It takes the flavor and the nutritional value of your food to a new level altogether. It gives you 207mcg of vitamin K in a 100 gram serving. It is also a rich source of B-vitamins, iron, copper, calcium and manganese.

 
spring onionsVitamin K foods: Spring onions are a rich source of vitamin K
Photo Credit: iStock

7. Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts are another rich source of vitamin K. Half a cup of cooked Brussels sprouts gives you 150mcg of vitamin K.

 
brussels sproutsVitamin K foods: Brussels sprouts are rich in vitamin K
 

8. Lettuce

Who wouldn't love some lettuce on a grilled cheese sandwich or a burger! Though these dishes aren't so healthy, but lettuce is. Half a head of iceberg lettuce gives you 60mcg of vitamin K.

 
lettuceVitamin K foods: Lettuce is a rich source of vitamin K
 

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 



