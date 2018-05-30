Hemoglobin: 7 Things You Can Do To Increase Your Blood Count
Lack of blood or loss of blood may result in diseases like anemia. Ifanemia is left untreated for a long period of time it may cause damage to your brain and heart. Here's how you can boost your blood count.
The best way to avoid anemia is by keeping your blood count high
Blood has been the manifestation of guilt, pain, death and so much more. But have you ever wondered how important it is for your health? It is only when a serious health issue like anemia strikes us that we realize just how important blood is for overall health. Nutrients and oxygen in the body are transferred from one part of the body to the other via blood. Hemoglobin, a protein in the blood, plays an important role in transferring oxygen to all parts of your body. It is this protein which defines the strength of your blood. Lack of blood or loss of blood may result in diseases like anemia. If anemia is left untreated for a long period of time it may cause damage to your brain and heart. And the best way to avoid anemia, well, it is by keeping your blood count high.
Here are some of the best ways of increasing your blood count.
1. Iron-rich foods
70% of your body's iron is contained in hemoglobin. Therefore, in order to boost your hemoglobin levels, it is important to eat more iron-rich foods like red meat, poultry, tofu, chickpeas, peas, beans and fish. This will increase your blood count and keep your body functioning normally. Also, it will protect you against iron deficiencies. Women's daily requirement of iron is more than those of men.
2. Vitamin C foods
After two hours of eating iron-rich foods, fill up on some vitamin C as well. It will enhance iron absorption in the body and boost your blood count in a more efficient manner. Men need more vitamin C than women do. Citrus fruits like strawberries, grapefruit, oranges and tangerines should be eaten. Vegetarian sources of vitamin C include potatoes, tomatoes, cabbage and spinach.
3. Folate-rich foods
Folate is a B vitamin which promotes the production of white and red blood cells. Deficiency of this vital nutrient results in anemia. 400 mcg of folate is recommended for adults and pregnant women must consume 600 mcg every day. Foods like spinach, dark-eyed beans, eggs, bananas and oranges should be eaten in order to boost folate levels in the body.
4. Vitamin B12
Vitamin B12 deficiency can hamper the ability of your body to produce new and healthy red blood cells. Sometimes, vitamin B12 deficiency stems from an inability to absorb vitamin B12. This happens due to deficiency of intrinsic factor in the body. Some of the best sources of vitamin B12 include fish, poultry, beef, eggs and dairy.
5. Copper-rich foods
Copper has a dual role to play; it boosts your blood count and improves iron absorption in the body. Therefore, adding copper-rich foods to your diet is a powerful boost for your blood count. 900 mcg of copper keeps your blood flowing in the body and boosts its production as well. Whole grains, nuts, beans, oysters and potatoes are a good source of copper.
6. Drink nettle leaf tea
Nettle is known as a blood-boosting tonic. It contains both iron and vitamin C which is good enough to explain its blood-building properties. However, it must not be used during pregnancy.
7. Apples and pomegranates
An apple and a pomegranate a day can keep anemia away. The iron and heart-friendly compounds in this fruit are just what you need for a healthy blood count. You can eat apples as is or extract its juice, mix with some lemon juice and then drink it. Beetroot juice can also be helpful in boosting your blood count. Pomegranate is also a good source of iron, vitamin C, fiber and calcium. The nutritional value of this fruit is good enough to boost your hemoglobin levels and increase your blood count.
