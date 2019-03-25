The Right Way To Eat Carbs For Weight Loss, Revealed!
Carbs are important for various reasons, including weight loss. They are needed to build stamina, improve stamina and fluid balance and boost recovery. Here's how you should eat carbs to lose weight.
Eat carbs in moderation to avoid weight gain and stay healthy
HIGHLIGHTS
- Carbs are important for feeling energy
- Lack of carbs can make you irritable and fatigued
- Carbs are needed by the body, but in limited amounts
If you talk about weight loss, the food groups which are quite unpopular are carbs and fats. Of the two, the former has particularly gained "bad reputation" for causing weight gain. However, this is far from truth. If you want to lose weight in a healthy way, include all food groups in your diet. Fats and carbs are both macronutrients that are needed by the body for energy, strength and stamina. Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines is of the opinion that not all high-carb foods are bad for you. In her blog shared on Instagram, she says that carbs are a key if you want to feel energetic.
The right way to eat carbs for weight loss
Carbs are important for various reasons, including weight loss. They are needed to build stamina, improve stamina and fluid balance and boost recovery. For people who exercise regularly, carbs are of utmost importance as they are the primary fuel for your body. Lack of carbs in your diet can make it very difficult for you to go through the day.
Carbs have a huge impact on the insulin levels in the body. Insulin is a hormone which affects storage of carbs in the body. When you eat carbs, especially refined carbs, they contribute to an increase in blood sugar levels. This in turn increases release of insulin, which fills up certain storage areas in the body with carbs.
These storage areas include muscle cells as well. Kayla informs that when the muscles are filled with carbs, they signal your body that there is no more room for further storage. Any excess carb intake after this stage will result in their storage in other parts of the body. Also, carbs have the tendency to convert into fat or adipose tissue if they are not burned by exercising.
Simply put, too much carbs - will lead to blood sugar spike - which will increase insulin levels - filling muscles with glycogen - the leftovers get stored as body fat.
Thus, carbs are definitely needed by your body, but in moderate amounts. One way to limit increase in insulin is by consuming low glycemic index foods and carbs that are rich in fibre. Refined sugar, sugary foods and refined carbs like white bread, pasta, fried food and junk food must be avoided in order to prevent weight gain and spike in blood sugar levels.
Following are the carbs that you can eat, even if you are trying to lose weight:
1. Fresh fruits and vegetables
2. Lentils and legumes
3. Whole grains
4. Brown rice
5. Sweet potatoes
All in all, you can eat carbs in moderation and exercise regularly for good health and healthy weight. Fad diets that recommended restricting carbs can make you feel fatigued and lethargic. Avoid giving up on any food group in the name of weight loss. It can lead to nutritional deficiencies and give room for development of auto-immune diseases.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
