Going On A Low-Carb Diet? Here's What You Must Know Before Starting
Low-carb diets are low in terms of carbs and high in fats and proteins.
Low-carb diets are known to speed up the weight loss process
HIGHLIGHTS
- Low-carb diets are known to speed up the weight loss process
- Low-carb diet automatically lowers your appetite
- They are safe and show no adverse effects for as long as two years
If you are considering weight loss, chances are that the first thing you may think of is going on a low-carb diet. Low-carb diets are known to speed up the weight loss process. However, when it comes to nutrition, people shoot all sorts of ifs and buts about diet plans. This is why the ever-so-popular low-carb diet is subject to a number of myths and misconceptions. Some say that it is harmful and it robs your body of some essential nutrients. Whereas others believe that it is impossible to follow.
Also read: 4 Strange Diet Tricks That Actually Work
Well, it's time we keep the myths behind and stick to facts. So here's a list of some important facts about low-carb diets you should be aware of.
1. They are not too hard to follow
Some people feel that giving up on carbs completely is a hard thing to do. Well, it is not really that difficult. Every diet plans needs you to give up on something, so does this diet. Some diets require you to cut down on calories and some require you to cut down on one macronutrient altogether. When it comes to weight loss, people fail to understand how the low-carb diet works. Well, this diet automatically lowers your appetite which helps in cutting down your calorie intake. So if you compare it to other diet plans, this one will not take too much effort and you would not have to count your calories as well.
2. It does not cut down essential nutrients
To get the maximum benefits from this diet, it is essential that you give up on certain foods. However, that does not necessarily mean that you will be giving up on essential nutrients. Grains, legumes and other starchy and high-carb foods can be given up as there is no need of these foods in your diet. They do not contain any nutrient which cannot be obtained from other animal-based or vegetable-based sources. Remember, they are low-carb not no-carb diet.
3. Ketosis and ketoacidosis are not the same thing
Most people feel that going on a low-carb diet can lead to ketoacidosis. This condition is often confused with ketosis. Ketosis happens when a person goes on a low-carb diet. This is when the body does not have enough carbs and it releases fats from the fat tissues. These go into the liver and turn into ketone bodies. They provide energy for the brain in the absence of carbs. However, ketoacidosis is different. It happens only when diabetes is uncontrollable. In this condition, blood glucose levels increase drastically and ketone bodies are present in large amounts. It is dangerous but has nothing to do with low-carb diets.
4. Saturated fats and cholesterol are not that bad
A low-carb diet requires you to fill up on fats and proteins. So you would be consuming more of meats and eggs which are high in saturated fats and cholesterol. Popular belief states that fats and cholesterol are not good for your body. However, this isn't true. Recent studies state that saturated fats and heart diseases are not related.
5. Benefits of low-carb diets go on for as long as two years
Most people believe that low-carb diets are not safe in the long term. However, recent studies show that low-carb diets are safe and show no adverse effects for as long as two years. Instead, all it does is have positive effects on your health.
Also read: Eat Fat To Lose Fat With The Ketogenic Diet
6. You don't just lose water weight in this diet
Yes it is true, for the first week you do lose a lot of water weight. But after that, you lose body fat as well. Low-carb diets reduce insulin levels which allow the kidneys to sodium and water, which also add on to weight. A study showed that people on a low-carb diet lose more weight than those who are on a low-fat diet, especially from the abdominal area.
7. Low-carb diets do not lead to nutritional deficiencies
A number of people believe that low-carb diets can lead to nutritional deficiencies. The truth is that these diets are low on carbs but you still are consuming healthy vegetables and meat. This way you make up for all essential nutrients your body needs. Not one study in the past has ever stated that low-carb diets can lead to nutritional deficiencies.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.