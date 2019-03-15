Try This Simple Protein-Rich Dish For Quick Weight Loss By Shilpa Shetty Kundra!
Shilpa Shetty Kundra in her recent Facebook video makes an easy, delicious and nutritious dish in less than ten minutes. The dish is rich in protein and perfect for weight loss!
Kung pao chicken is an amazing dish rich in proteins and other nutrients.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Shilpa Shetty makes her favourite chicken dish with vegetables
- Including proteins in your diet can help in quick weight loss
- Chicken is rich in protein and offers several health benefits
The weekend is right here. Are your weekend plans ready? Do you plan to watch a movie? Or have a dinner outside? Well! Apart from this, we have got something super interesting for you. Recently, Shilpa Shetty Kundra in her Facebook video makes an easy, delicious and nutritious dish in less than ten minutes. This weekend, why not try your hands in cooking? The name of this dish is Kung Pao Chicken. Being a foodie (take a look at her Sunday binges) herself Shilpa Shetty has always inspired us to eat healthy. The actress has always claimed that, "You are what you eat!" No doubt, Shilpa Shetty always tries to make something healthy while extremely delicious. In the following article, we explain to you the many benefits of the dish Kung Pao Chicken.
Also read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Teaches Us The Simplest Way To Calm Our Mind: Even Better, It Is Free Of Cost!
As the name of the dish suggests, the main ingredient of the dish is chicken. Whenever we talk about chicken, the first thing that comes to our mind is the protein content. Chicken is an excellent source of protein and contains all the essential amino acids. It is great when it comes to maintaining the ideal body weight. With minimum fat content and maximum nutritional value chicken does wonders for people who are on a weight loss program. Protein plays an important part of your diet when you are trying to shed those extra kilos. Protein-rich foods help you keep full for longer and curbs your hunger pangs. It is not only a good source of protein but is also very rich in other essential vitamins and minerals. For example, vitamins B. This helps in preventing cataracts and skin disorders, boosts immunity, eliminates weakness, helps in digestion and improves the nervous system. The vitamin is helpful in preventing migraine, heart disorders, gray hair, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes. Thus, chicken is an extremely healthy food and should be incorporated in your diet.
Also read: Fitness Diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares Her Secret To Mindful Eating
Talking further about the dish, apart from chicken, Shilpa includes some other healthy ingredients as well. She adds some vegetables like onions, bell peppers, capsicum, spring onions and cooks the dish in vegetable oil (one tablespoon) and chicken broth. Bell peppers are rich in many essential vitamins and minerals antioxidants, especially vitamin C and various carotenoids. They offer several health benefits, such as improved eye health and less risk of several chronic diseases
Apart from these vegetables you can also use carrots or beans or broccoli.
You can have this dish as a mid-day snack, lunch or even for dinner. If you are a rice lover, you can have it with brown rice or steamed rice. This will make for a complete and nourishing meal. For vegetarians, you can replace chicken with cottage cheese or tofu. Since both tofu and cottage cheese are also rich in proteins and can help in weight loss.
Also read: This Yoga Pose Is Great For Your Health! Shilpa Shetty Kundra Does It And Here's Why You Should Do It Too
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.