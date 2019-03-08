Are You On A Keto Diet? You Must Include These Proteins And Fats In Your Diet For Quick Weight Loss
When an individual is on a keto diet the body produces small fuel molecules called "ketones". This is an alternative source of fuel for the body which is used when the blood sugar is in short supply.
The keto diet mainly focuses on fats and proteins and limiting the amount of carbs.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ketogenic diet is effective for quick weight loss
- The ketogenic diet focuses mainly on fats
- Proteins are essential for good health
One of the most popular fad diets in the world is the ketogenic diet. Ketogenic diet is effective for quick weight loss because it allows you to eliminate carbs from your diet and enables the body to burn fat through the process of ketosis. The diet mainly focuses on fats and proteins and limiting the amount of carbs. When an individual is on a keto diet the body produces small fuel molecules called "ketones". This is an alternative source of fuel for the body which is used when the blood sugar is in short supply. Let us have a look at the two important nutrients you must eat if you are on a keto diet.
Also read: What Can You Drink On A Keto Diet? Perfect Guide To Keto Drinks
Fats:
As mentioned earlier, the ketogenic diet focuses mainly on fats. Good sources of fat can help in transitioning into a state of ketosis in a way that helps in quick weight loss. Just as carbohydrates are categoried into complex (good) and simple (bad), even fats are categorised into healthy fats and the ones which are unhealthy. Monounsaturated fats are the ones which help in reducing LDL (bad) cholesterol levels in the body, that means these are healthy and can be included in your ketogenic diet plan. These fats also provide the body with sufficient energy.
Some healthy sources of fats that should be included in your diet are avocados, coconut oil, chia and sunflower seeds, nut butters, sour cream, full-fat yoghurt, olives and coconut oil.
Also read: Yes, You Can Eat Pizza On A Keto Diet! Swara Bhasker Tells Us How
Proteins:
Though, the ketogenic diet focuses mainly on fats some amount of proteins can also be included. We all know the amazing health benefits of this nutrient; proteins. Proteins are essential for good health. They are the building block of muscles, which not only helps in increasing muscle mass, but also preserve it as well. They include essential amino acids and nutrients like B vitamins, iron, zinc, and others which are necessary for supporting the normal body functions like tissue repair, the immune system, boosting the metabolism, the regulation of hormones and even quick weight loss. Foods rich in proteins are also acceptable if you are on a keto diet. In fact, one of the keys to sustain this diet is eating the right types of proteins or even combining fats with protein-rich foods. Protein sources that are high in saturated fat and cholesterol, like lean cuts of meats, should be avoided as they can impact your health negatively. Proteins can really speed up your weight loss goals as they will control your hunger pangs and in turn you will eat fewer calories.
Some protein-rich foods that you can enjoy while on a keto diet are whole eggs, chicken, fish, cottage cheese, dairy products, tofu and even healthy nuts.
Also read: If You Are On A Keto Diet You Must Eat This Vegetable
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.