Here's Why You Should Not Eliminate Carbs From Your Diet: Top 10 Carbs That Can Help You Lose Weight
Carbohydrates are converted to energy more quickly than protein or fat. They help keep your burn the protein from your muscles and organs and they help in metabolizing the fat.
Carbohydrates are a major source of fuel and can be divided into two groups.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Carbohydrates consist of sugar, starch and fiber
- Carbohydrates can be divided into two groups
- Simple carbs are good for your health
Like all the nutrients even carbohydrates are also extremely important for your overall health. All foods have three essential nutrients, carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fats. Carbohydrates consist of sugar, starch and fiber that are beneficial for your body and provide your body with energy. Each nutrient plays a vital role in performing the functions of the body. Carbohydrates are converted to energy more quickly than protein or fat. They help keep your burn the protein from your muscles and organs and they help in metabolizing the fat. Moreover, carbohydrates are also vital for the brain function.
Some other health benefits of carbs include regulating mood, weight loss, maintaining a healthy heart, reducing the risk of caner, improving sleep pattern and aids in digestion. They also boost metabolism, improving athletic performance, increasing energy level, improving muscle mass and promote satiety keeps you full for longer a time.
Carbohydrates are a major source of fuel and can be divided into two groups: simple carbohydrates and complex carbohydrates. Your brain basically runs on sugar. Converting the glucose in your muscles takes longer and is not as efficient as converting the sugars in carbohydrates. Avoiding all carbohydrates may make you feel mentally sluggish, irritable, inactive, low on energy and confused. Completely eliminating carbohydrates from your diet may also lead to headaches and dizziness. However, it is very important that you include the right carbohydrates in your diet.
Simple carbs, also called simple sugars, include fruits and refined sugars. Simple carbohydrates are broken down quickly by the body to be used as energy. Simple carbohydrates are found naturally in foods such as fruits, milk, and milk products. These foods are healthy and you can include them in your diet. They are also found in processed and refined sugars such as candy, table sugar, raw sugar, brown sugar, pastries, desserts, syrups, and soft drinks. Therefore limit the intake of these foods in your diet.
Complex carbs, also called starches, are found in whole grains, beans, legumes, corn, quinoa, barley root vegetables, brown rice, whole grain pasta and whole grain breads. These foods can be easily incorporated in a healthy diet. Complex carbs that are refined become refined starches such as white bread and flour, processed cereals, baked goods, white pasta and white rice and these should be avoided.
Top 10 carbs that can help you lose weight:
- Quinoa
- Sweet potatoes
- Barley
- Whole grain bread
- Roasted chickpeas
- Black beans
- Oats
- Pears
- Green peas
- Brown rice
