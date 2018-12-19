You Must Have These 7 Super Healthy Low-Carb Vegetables While On A Keto Diet
While moderate proteins and healthy fats are allowed on a keto diet you can even try some low-carb vegetables. Vegetables are an essential part of a healthy low-carb diet, and due to its versatility you can never get bored of them.
Are you on a keto diet? A ketogenic diet can help you shed those extra kilos, controls your blood sugar levels and offers several other health benefits. But like all the other fad diets one may find it difficult to sustain this diet. This is because fad diets allow you to eat only a particular foods. On a keto diet some foods that are enjoyed are avocado, eggs, chicken, cheese, olive oil and other healthy fats. Due to limitation to certain foods you tend to get bored of your diet and eventually stop following the diet. While moderate proteins and healthy fats are allowed you can even try some low-carb vegetables. Vegetables are an essential part of a healthy low-carb diet, and due to its versatility you can never get bored of them.
Top 7 vegetables to eat on a keto diet:
1. Celery:
Celery is one of those dark green vegetables with zero-calorie. Low in carbohydrates the vegetable actually helps you burn more calories than you consume. Thus, enjoy this vegetable guilt-free.
2. Spinach:
Another deep green leafy vegetable spinach is the superb vegetable for a keto diet. Spinach is low carbs and is an amazing source of iron. This veggie is perfect to bulk up lunches with salads. Also the vegetable has been shown to maintain a healthy heart and reduce the risk of common eye diseases. As an added benefit, it is rich in essential vitamins and minerals.
3. Cauliflower:
Cauliflower has a mild flavor and is very versatile. Cauliflower is very low in carbs and is high in both vitamin K and C. In addition, it can help reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer. You can have cauliflower along with sour cream or mashed potatoes.
4. Mushrooms:
Fungi is a great way to enhance the flavour of some regular dishes. Low in carbs mushrooms have incredible anti-inflammatory properties. You can include mushrooms in your salads, sandwiches, stew and soups.
5. Broccoli:
Another versatile, tasty, and simple vegetable on the list is broccoli. A very common vegetable to see in the keto diets, and for excellent reason. Broccoli is rich in vitamins C and K and has very few carbs. Add this green vegetable in your salads or soups.
6. Bell peppers:
Lower in carbs these colourful vegetable is frequently used in cooking. The best part is that they are extremely nutritious. They are rich in vitamin A and have anti-inflammatory properties from carotenoids which they contain. If you want to add color to your boring green salads don't be afraid to add these beautiful red or yellow peppers since they are also very low in carbs.
7. Green beans:
Though green beans are a member of the legume family, but they have significantly less amount of carbs than most other legumes. Offering several other health benefits, this makes green beans an excellent choice of vegetable while on the ketogenic diet.
