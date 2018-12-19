The Truth About Carbs: What Happens If You Eat Too Many?
Eating too much of carbs can lead to unstable blood sugar levels. Especially eating too many refined carbs can lead to type 2 diabetes make you feel tired.
Human body needs complex carbs for energy and fiber.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Simple carbohydrates are an essential part of healthy balanced diet
- Eating too much of complex carbs can lead to unstable blood sugar levels
- Refined carbs remove all the fiber content from the grains
In the recent years the nutrient carbohydrate has gained a bad reputation believing it to be unhealthy. Many people avoid them completely because they think that carbohydrates can lead to weight gain. But the truth is carbohydrates are actually your body's main source of fuel. Therefore, they should not be eliminated from your diet completely. Carbs are sugar molecules which the body breaks down into energy. The most important sugar molecule is glucose which provides the body's cells with energy. The human brain relies on glucose and if it does not get enough, you start feeling low, inactive and confused. Also, one has to be careful in distinguishing between complex carbohydrates and simple carbohydrates.
Also read: Here's Why You Should Not Eliminate Carbs From Your Diet: Top 10 Carbs That Can Help You Lose Weight
Complex carbohydrates are an essential part of healthy balanced diet. They help in boosting the mood, losing weight and also help in managing the cholesterol levels. Simple carbohydrates are quickly broken down by the body and then used as energy. Complex carbohydrates are carbohydrates that generally come from whole grains. Brown rice, sweet potatoes, quinoa and oats are some of the examples of complex carbohydrates. Complex carbohydrates are not fattening. They are full of dietary fiber, vitamin B and minerals. Human body needs complex carbs for energy and fiber.
Also read: Celeb Health Coach Luke Coutinho Suggests A Low-Carb Diet Instead Of A Low-Fat Diet: Know Why
A diet high in simple carbohydrates can increase the risk for developing type 2 diabetes. Portion control is extremely important for reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. While carbs, and the sugars from carbs, are essential for the proper functioning of the body, one has to be careful about the portion control. Excess intake of refined carbohydrates and sweetened beverages is what puts you at a higher risk.
Eating foods loaded with simple carbohydrates, such as white rice or white bread, causes blood glucose to suddenly spike. This causes your pancreas to release extra insulin to help cells absorb the glucose. Your body uses glucose it needs right away and then stores the rest as glycogen in your liver and muscles. Insulin helps store any extra glucose that is not used in the right away and cannot be stored. Excess glucose is stored as fat, and this extra fat storage can lead to unnecessary weight gain.
Eating too many refined carbs or high glycemic carbs like baked stuff, pasta, breads, pizza dough, white rice, white flour can also lead to weight gain or obesity. Overweight or obesity could further lead to a number of health concerns like stroke, heart disease, and diabetes. Also, refined carbs remove all the fiber content from the grains.
Also read: Good Carbs vs Bad Carbs: How To Choose The Right Ones?
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.