6 Home Remedies That Work Like Magic To Get Rid Of Kidney Stones
Passing kidney stones can be quite painful, but the stones usually cause no permanent damage if they're recognized in a timely fashion. This World Kidney Day, explore a few natural ways to pass a kidney stone.
Kidney stones are hard deposits made of minerals and salts that form inside your kidneys.
Also read: 5 Habits That Can Prevent Kidney Stones
Here are some home remedies which will you rid yourself of these stones:
1. Apple cider vinegar and lemon juice
It is one of the most effective ingredients for kidney stones and the discomfort they cause. Since both the ingredients are rich in citric acid, they help to dissolve the kidney stones as well as alkalize blood and urine. In addition to flushing out the toxins, apple cider vinegar can help ease pain caused by the stones. To reap these benefits, add 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to 6-8 ounces of purified water. Drink this mixture throughout the day. You shouldn't consume more than one 8-ounce glass of this mixture per day. If ingested in larger amounts, apple cider vinegar can lead to low levels of potassium and osteoporosis.
Consuming water excessively helps speeding up the process of passing a stone. Not drinking enough water is also one of the main causes of formation a kidney stone. One should drink at least 12 glasses of water if you are passing a kidney stone and even after one should make sure you are not dehydrated at any point.
3. Celery
It clears away toxins that contribute to kidney stone formation. It also helps flush out the body of the toxins so you can pass the stone. To consume, boil one or more celery stalks with water, and drink the juice throughout the day. If you have a scheduled surgery or suffering from low blood pressure you should avoid consuming this mixture. You can also consume celery juice or use celery seeds as a spice or add it in tea, since it they are great urine producers and kidney tonics.
Kidney beans are an excellent source of magnesium, which helps reduce symptoms associated with kidney stones. The broth from cooked kidney beans helps improve overall urinary and kidney health. It also helps dissolve and flush out the stones. To make the broth one should try removing the beans from inside the pods, and then boil the pods in purified hot water for six hours. This liquid can be strained through a muslin cloth, cooled and consumed throughout the day for one day to ease kidney stone pain.
5. Dandelion roots
Organic dandelion roots help to cleanse the kidneys and support normal kidney functioning. It also acts as a kidney tonic that stimulates the production of bile. This helps to eliminate waste, increase urine output, and improve digestion. Dandelions have vitamins A, B, C, D and various minerals such as potassium, iron, and zinc. You can make fresh dandelion juice or buy it as a tea. If you make it fresh, you may also add orange peel, ginger, and apple to taste. Drink 3-4 cups throughout the day.
6. Pomegranate Juice
Not only does it lower your urine's acidity it also reduces your risk for future kidney stones, pomegranate juice also acts as a natural detoxifying agent that helps to get rid of impurities that cause the kidney stones. You can consume as much pomegranate juice as you want. Since it has several other health benefits as well.
Also read: Not Just An Apple, But A Pomegranate A Day Can Also Keep The Doctor Away
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.