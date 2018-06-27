ASK OUR EXPERTS

6 Home Remedies That Work Like Magic To Get Rid Of Kidney Stones

Passing kidney stones can be quite painful, but the stones usually cause no permanent damage if they're recognized in a timely fashion. This World Kidney Day, explore a few natural ways to pass a kidney stone.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jun 27, 2018
4-Min Read
Kidney stones are hard deposits made of minerals and salts that form inside your kidneys.

A kidney stone is a hard, crystalline mineral material formed within the kidney or urinary tract. At the same time, your urine may lack substances that prevent crystals from sticking together, creating an ideal environment for kidney stones to form.These stones can either be pea sized or as huge as a golf ball. They are usually made of calcium oxalate and some other compounds and have a crystalline structure. The formation of kidney stones can create trouble in urination accompanied with weight loss, fever, nausea, hematuria and acute pain in lower abdominal region. There are various kinds of kidney stones like Struvite stones which form in response to an infection, such as a urinary tract infection, Uric acid stones which usually form in people who don't drink enough fluids or who lose too much fluid, Calcium stones which are the most common kidney stones are calcium stones, usually in the form of calcium oxalate. Oxalate is a naturally occurring substance found in food and is also made daily by your liver.

Also read: 5 Habits That Can Prevent Kidney Stones

Here are some home remedies which will you rid yourself of these stones:

 

1. Apple cider vinegar and lemon juice

It is one of the most effective ingredients for kidney stones and the discomfort they cause. Since both the ingredients are rich in citric acid, they help to dissolve the kidney stones as well as alkalize blood and urine. In addition to flushing out the toxins, apple cider vinegar can help ease pain caused by the stones. To reap these benefits, add 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to 6-8 ounces of purified water. Drink this mixture throughout the day. You shouldn't consume more than one 8-ounce glass of this mixture per day. If ingested in larger amounts, apple cider vinegar can lead to low levels of potassium and osteoporosis.

 
kidney stone pain

Also read: 5 Health Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar


2. Drink lots of water

Consuming water excessively helps speeding up the process of passing a stone. Not drinking enough water is also one of the main causes of formation a kidney stone. One should drink at least 12 glasses of water if you are passing a kidney stone and even after one should make sure you are not dehydrated at any point.

 
kidney stone pain

Also read: Drinking Water From A Copper Vessel: 7 Amazing Health Benefits Of This Ritual

3. Celery

It clears away toxins that contribute to kidney stone formation. It also helps flush out the body of the toxins so you can pass the stone. To consume, boil one or more celery stalks with water, and drink the juice throughout the day. If you have a scheduled surgery or suffering from low blood pressure you should avoid consuming this mixture. You can also consume celery juice or use celery seeds as a spice or add it in tea, since it they are great urine producers and kidney tonics.

 
celery

Celery it tooted to be good for kidney stone removal
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Kidney Beans

Kidney beans are an excellent source of magnesium, which helps reduce symptoms associated with kidney stones. The broth from cooked kidney beans helps improve overall urinary and kidney health. It also helps dissolve and flush out the stones. To make the broth one should try removing the beans from inside the pods, and then boil the pods in purified hot water for six hours. This liquid can be strained through a muslin cloth, cooled and consumed throughout the day for one day to ease kidney stone pain.

 
kidney beans

Kidney beans are an effective home remedy to remove kidney stones
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Dandelion roots

Organic dandelion roots help to cleanse the kidneys and support normal kidney functioning. It also acts as a kidney tonic that stimulates the production of bile. This helps to eliminate waste, increase urine output, and improve digestion. Dandelions have vitamins A, B, C, D and various minerals such as potassium, iron, and zinc. You can make fresh dandelion juice or buy it as a tea. If you make it fresh, you may also add orange peel, ginger, and apple to taste. Drink 3-4 cups throughout the day.

6. Pomegranate Juice

Not only does it lower your urine's acidity it also reduces your risk for future kidney stones, pomegranate juice also acts as a natural detoxifying agent that helps to get rid of impurities that cause the kidney stones. You can consume as much pomegranate juice as you want. Since it has several other health benefits as well.

 
pomegranate

Pomegranate aids kidney stone removal
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Not Just An Apple, But A Pomegranate A Day Can Also Keep The Doctor Away


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



