8 Immunity-Boosting Juices To Drink When You're Sick
Sick of having a sniffling nose? Try these immunity boosting juices right now!
Fruits rich in antioxidants are the best remedy against sickness.
Do you often get a sniffling nose in winters? Or do you consider your immunity too weak against flus and virus and often find yourself resting in bed with sudden changes in the weather? Are you tired of taking pills to make you better and want to try some natural ways to improve your health? Key to fighting flus is to take as much rest as you can and intake a lot of fluids. The more hydrated you keep yourself, the sooner you can get back to being healthy again. Here, we have compiled a list of 10 immunity boosting juices for you that will help you through your sickness and are a great way to build your immunity.
1. Pomegranate juice
Pomegranate juice is said to be excellent in helping against heart diseases and strokes and has great antioxidant properties. It aids to the flow of blood in the body and to the heart. It is often given to patient as a food supplement too and is packed with vitamin C, vitamin A, E and folic acid. Pomegranate juice is definitely a delicious drink that certainly aids to our health.
2. Tomato-Carrot Juice
This is one of the best immunity boosting recipes out there with high concentration of antioxidants vitamin C and vitamin A. It helps to ward off infections and maintains mucosal surfaces by regulating the activity of T cells, B cells and cytokines.
3. Ginger-Garlic Juice
A study by Harvard Medical School found that increased consumption of garlic can even ward off cancer. It also contributes to improving cardiovascular health. As it helps stimulate blood circulation, it ensures the removal of toxins, aiding to fast recovery from an illness. Toyoma Medical and Pharmaceutical University in Japan suggested that ginger plays an important role in preventing and curing flu.
4. Wheatgrass Juice
Wheatgrass juice is one of the most effective healers as it contains all the important minerals known to man vitamins A, B-complex, C, E, I and K. It's gluten free and thus can be used by gluten allergic people to treat their ailments naturally too.
5. Cranberry Juice
Cranberry juice is another one of our healthiest drink providing relief from urinary tract infection, respiratory disorders, kidney stones, cancer and heart diseases. It is also beneficial against stomach inflammatory infections. As cranberries have a ginormous amount of antioxidant capacity, one cup of cranberry juice can roughly measure up to 8980 antioxidant capacity. Due to this it's also effective against sore throat and cold. Cranberry tea infused with cinnamon and cloves is a perfect winter drink for you.
6. Watermelon and Chia Juice
This delicious recipe is more than just a treat for your taste buds. It's an immune boosting powerhouse, effectively hydrating during the superhot summer months. Being packed with vitamins A, C and B6, it helps build immunity and is a revitalizing drink against flus. It's heart healthy and good against inflammatory infections.
7. Kale Juice
Kale is one of the most nutritious fruit in the world. It is rich in vitamin A, C, K and B6. It is a great way to increase total nutrient content in your diet. It is cancer fighting and reduces the risk of heart disease. As kale is loaded with iron, it helps detoxify your liver too.
8. Blueberry Juice
Blueberries abound in minerals, vitamins and antioxidants which aid protect body's health. It helps gain mental acuity, healthy skin and prevention against disease. It even helps in fighting different kinds of cancer away and is healthy for your heart as it lowers the cholesterol content in your body. Blueberries are a major remedy against diarrhea due to its high content of tannins and pectin.
