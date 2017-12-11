If You Want To Avoid Kidney Stones, Drink Water
A research conducted by National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey suggests that drinking more water can help in reducing risks of kidney stones and thus other chronic kidney diseases, hypertension and diabetes.
Drinking enough water helps in preventing kidney stones
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lack of sufficient water in the body can cause kidney stones
- Kidney stones are responsible for other chronic kidney diseases
- Kidney stones are known to affect the functioning of body systems
The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey has conducted a research which reveals that people with kidney stones are prone to risks of developing chronic kidney diseases, diabetes and even hypertension. Experts suggest that one of the most common reasons why people get kidney stones is the lack of sufficient water in the body. Kidney stones are responsible for increasing the risk of other chronic diseases by 1.5 times in people. These cases are more common in women than men who have a threefold increased chance of needing dialysis treatment due to kidney stones, the study reveals.
Kidney stones are known to affect the functioning of body systems. Hence, drinking sufficient water is of utmost importance for preventing risk of kidney stones. Drinking enough water in a day helps easy flow out of toxins from the body. Water helps in maintaining the balance of fluids in the body along with regulating blood pressure and garnering the formation of red blood cells.
Experts say that kidney stones are a result of accumulation of dissolved minerals in the inner lining of the kidneys. People with kidney stones are more likely to develop chronic kidney diseases at a later stage, along with hypertension or diabetes. Apart from offering various other health benefits, drinking lots of water also helps in warding off accumulated salts in the body.
However, some people develop kidney stones because of other genetic conditions and having a sedentary lifestyle. The kind of diet you consume is responsible for the condition of our kidneys in terms of keeping them clean and healthy.
Medical experts suggest that the body must produce around 2 to 2.5 litres of urine to reduce risks of kidney stones to half. Not drinking enough water leads to higher concentration of waste in the urine, which ultimately end up taking the form of stones.
In the meantime, it is a common misconception that kidney stones are made up of calcium and hence having a diet with less calcium will reduce their chances of having kidney stones. But neurologists have always considered this as a myth. Studies, including one done at the Harvard School of Public Health, have revealed that people who consume calcium-rich diets had a one-third lower risk of kidney stones than those with low calcium diets. Calcium-rich diets block the chemical action that is responsible for the formation of kidney stones.
