Know All About Kidney Disease: When Does One Need A Kidney Transplant
Sometimes, the kidneys can become irreversibly damaged and it's functioning can below 10-15%. This is when a patient may need a kidney transplant.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Diabetes is the one of the most important causes of kidney failure
- Arun Jaitley tweeted about his kidney disease
- Reports suggest that he shall go through a kidney transplant this weekend
Little do we realize how important it is for us to take care of our kidneys. Only after we contract a serious kidney disease do we realize why we need to look after this vital organ. The kidneys are responsible for filtering and removing harmful products from our body. Every day, the kidneys filter 45 gallons of blood. Imagine the amount of waste it eliminates from your body! Now think what will happen if it stops filtering the waste? Your body will store all the chemicals which will lead to problems like high blood pressure, and in extreme cases, kidney failure.
Recently, our Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley tweeted about his kidney disease. He said, "I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me."
I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me.— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 5, 2018
Causes of end-stage kidney failure disease include the following:
1. Diabetes
Diabetes is one of the most important causes of kidney failure. 40% of the world's diabetes cases take place due to diabetes, and our finance minister to is a known case of diabetes. Constant high blood sugar levels damage the kidney filters. Over time, this leads to long-term kidney damage and kidney failure.
2. High blood pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is also an important cause of kidney failure. When the blood pressure in tiny blood vessels increases, it can prevent the kidney filters from working properly, thereby leading to kidney damage.
3. Polycystic kidney disease
This condition is genetic. It can be inherited from your elders. In this condition, small holes from within the kidney and prevent it from functioning properly.
4. Congenital problems
Sometimes, kidney development problems occur at the time of birth. It starts at birth but it does not manifest itself until 90% of the kidney is already damaged.
5. End-stage renal disease
Sometimes, there are certain blockages in the arteries which prevent proper blood circulation to the kidneys.
Treatment options for kidney failure
Dr. Kher said that when the kidney is damaged to an extent where there is no scope for medical repair, it needs two types of treatments. They include:
1. Dialysis
Dr. Kher explained that dialysis is one of the treatment options for kidney failure. He says, "Now once your kidney stops functioning, your body can go through a lot of disturbance. Kidney failure treatments are of two types, one is dialysis and the other is a kidney transplant. Dialysis involves the clarification of the blood and removal of wastes and fluids from the body. This process is used to replace the kidneys functions. Now it can be done three times a week which is blood dialysis or it can be done four times a day. Dialysis happens to be an inconvenient procedure."
2. Kidney transplant
Dr. Kher says that dialysis is one option but there is another, more convenient option and that is a kidney transplant. He said, "Kidney transplant, on the other hand, is an easier way out here. Patients who do not wish to go through the inconvenience of dialysis can go for a kidney transplant. A kidney transplant is of two types. It includes the living-donor transplant where someone from the patient's own family or relative wishes to donate the kidney. And the second one is deceased donor transplant. This comes from a patient who is brain dead due to a stroke or died in an accident. The heart and other organs of these patients are still functioning so they can be donated to the one in need."
According to an IANS report, it has been confirmed that Arun Jaitley is set to go through a kidney transplant surgery this weekend.
(Dr Vijay Kher is the Chairman of the Kidney and Urology Institute at the Fortis Escorts Hospital)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.