Jaljeera: Health Benefits Of Jaljeera That Will Amaze You
Jaljeera essentially includes water (jal) and cumin (jeera), and is extremely cooling and refreshing drink which is good for your health. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho elaborates on health benefits of jaljeera and why you must include it in your diet.
Jaljeera helps in aiding digestion and reduces incidence of bloating and flatulence
HIGHLIGHTS
- Jaljeera is alkaline in nature and is great for your digestion
- It is good for people with anemia
- People with cough and cold can have jaljeera in warm water
In the complicated lives that we are all living today, we tend to forget the beauty of the word simplicity. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, in one of his recent live videos on Facebook, talks about how people have complicated the way they live, their relationships, food habits, diet and lifestyle. In such times, it is important to value simplicity and simple lifestyle habits which come completely free of cost! A simple practice like deep breathing has a positive influence on your life and health. Similarly, going for a walk is an activity which has many health benefits, is simple and free of cost. In this article, we talk about the many health benefits of jaljeera - a simple drink which you can have anytime of the year.
Why you must include jaljeera in your diet
Jaljeera essentially includes water (jal) and cumin (jeera), and is extremely cooling and refreshing drink which is good for your health. Jaljeera is traditionally made in a matka (mud clay pot). This makes this water concoction more alkaline in nature.
Jaljeera is made with roasted cumin powder, ginger powder, coriander leaves, mint leaves, dried mango powder and much more. These spices are all commonly found in Indian kitchens. All of these can help in dealing with indigestion, gas, bloating, flatulence.
Jaljeera is beneficial for health as it helps in stimulating digestive enzymes, thus improving digestion. Adding mint in jaljeera can help cool the stomach. Make sure you add either black salt or pink salt and avoid adding refined salt to your jaljeera.
This drink is also beneficial for people with anemia, as jeera is a rich source of iron. Jaljeera is also great for keeping you hydrated.
When can you have jaljeera?
Sipping on too many liquids while eating meals is not suggested. Also, you should not drink water around half an hour before having a meal and 30 minutes after a meal.
Jaljeera is great for your respiratory system
In times of rising air pollution, having a drink like jaljeera is going to be helpful as it is good for your respiratory system. Combination of spices and herbs in jaljeera helps in breaking down mucous.
Try jaljeera in lukewarm water or hot water if you have cold and congestion in your chest.
(Luke Coutinho is Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine.)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
