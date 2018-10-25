Stomach Problems Taking A Toll On Digestion? Try These Homemade Ayurvedic Drinks For Instant Relief
Ayurveda suggests that foods like processed meats and cold food can create undigested residue which forms toxins and cause stomach ache. Read below to know about some homemade Ayurvedic tonics to deal with problems with digestion.
These homemade Ayurvedic tonics can help in easing digestion problems
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eat only when you are hungry to avoid digestion problems
- Keep gaps of at least 3 hours between meals
- Foods which are wet, oily, cold, spicy or fried should be avoided
If stomach problems are constantly taking a toll on your well-being, you must switch to Ayurvedic remedies for relief. What you eat has direct impact on your health and metabolism. Your food can either nourish you and strengthen your digestive system or completely smother it and cause digestive problems. Ayurveda suggests that foods like processed meats and cold food can create undigested residue which forms toxins and cause stomach ache. In order to prevent digestive problems, Ayurveda suggests that you need to eat only when hungry and keep gaps of at least 3 hours between meals. Giving a gap between meals gives room for digestion. Also, foods which are wet, oily, cold, spicy or fried should be avoided.
In order to bring an improvement to your digestion, here are 5 homemade Ayurvedic tonics to calm your stomach:
1. Basil, fennel seeds and some spices for acid reflux
Fennel seeds, tulsi (basil) leaves and clove can together help in dealing with acid reflux. Add a quarter cup of yogurt to 3/4 cup of water and mix well. Add 1 tsp rock salt, pinch of roasted jeera powder, some grated ginger and fresh coriander leaves for reducing acid reflux. Buttermilk can also help in treating acid reflux.
Also read: Kidney Stones: 5 Best Ayurvedic Cures To Get Rid Of Stones
2. Cooked vegetables and soupy dishes for indigestion
Foods which commonly cause digestion include dairy products or grains like rice, or raw vegetables. Basically, anything which makes the stomach work hard to digest it can cause indigestion. In order to get relief from indigestion, you can blend a few garlic cloves and basil leaves in 1/4 cup of wheatgrass juice and drink once a day.
3. Ghee, salt and warm water for constipation
This drink is effective in terms of lubricating the inside of intestines. Salt in this Ayurvedic tonic can help in removing bacteria. Butyrate acid in ghee provides anti-inflammatory benefits for improving digestion. To prepare this, you can add 1 tsp of fresh ghee in 1 and 1/4 cups of hot water. Add 1/2 salt to it and stir will. Sip this drink slowly. It is effective when consumed an hour after dinner.
Also read: Suffering From Chronic Fever? This Ayurvedic Herb Could Be Of Great Help
4. For diarrhea, bottle gourds and lots of hydration
Bottle gourd can be very effective for diarrhea. You can add it to a soup with curry prepared with tomatoes or stew and eat it with rice. Gourd is low in calories, light on stomach and easy to digest. Dehydration needs to be addressed when suffering from diarrhea. Intake of fluids and water can be helpful. For homemade Ayurvedic tonic for diarrhea, you can grate ginger in water and boil it. Add a pinch or turmeric powder thereafter. Strain the liquid and drink to get relief from acid reflux.
Also read: Ditch The Ointments And Try These Amazing Ayurvedic Remedies For Psoriasis
5. Warm water and fennel seeds or ginger for bloating
Problems related to bloating can be dealt with by warm water effectively. Fennel seeds with a glass of warm water, and some ginger and a drop of honey could help in dealing with bloating effectively. Also, simply chewing fennel seeds after a meal can aid digestion and reduce gas and bloating.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.