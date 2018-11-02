Rujuta Diwekar Calls This Drink "A Forgotten Super Food" ! Amazing Benefits Of Colostrum You Should Know
Colostrum is rich in proteins, vitamin A, nutrients and sodium chloride as well as healthy fats, carbohydrates, and potassium. While the normal milk is white, colostrum is thick, creamy and can be a bit sticky.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Colostrum is yellowish or orange in colour
- This drink protects children from falling sick
- Antioxidants are essential for smooth, glowing and a radiant skin
Colostrum was widely used by different cultures for both nourishment and remedial purposes. Colostrum is made from the milk of cow. The drink plays an important role in giving the human body all the supplements it needs to maintain for overall health and growth. It is a powerful super food loaded with all the essential nutrients. Colostrum is rich in proteins, vitamin A, sodium chloride as well as healthy fats, carbohydrates and potassium. Apart from this it also contains vitamin B6, B12, A, C, and E along with other minerals like chromium, calcium, zinc, iron, and phosphorus. While the normal milk is white, colostrum is thick, creamy and can be a bit sticky. It is yellowish or orange in colour. Colostrum is specially needed by the newborn babies because of their weak digestive system.
Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in her recent Instagram post talks about, "The forgotten super food - colostrum. Made from the first milk of cow, this is diluted with regular milk and cooked patiently and skillfully into pure gold. The benefits are immeasurable and the taste is divine but alas, the kharvas, a delicacy made from the colostrum is fast fading from our kitchen, recipe books and memories." She further adds, "The drink is so critical for health, specially for children's health, juvenile diabetes and asthma."
Top health benefits of colostrum:
1. Healthy gut:
According to Rujuta Diwekar, "Colostrum works as both a prebiotic drink and pro biotic drink. It ensures that your gut bacterial diversity sustains itself and thrives." Lactoferrin present in colostrum acts as a prebiotic and stimulates the growth of good bacteria in the gut. It also supports the health of the gastrointestinal tract by promoting cell growth in the intestines. This further helps to soothe inflammation and heal a damaged gut.
2. Allergy relief:
Allergies in individuals are a common occurrence. It can happen to anyone at any point of time. Allergies are caused as a result of immunoglobulin production by the body. The body produces the Immunoglobulin E in response to foreign vitamins and proteins. Colostrum suppresses the Immunoglobulin E production by desensitizing the body. It contains antibodies that work against allergen in human bodies.
3. Improved skin:
Antioxidants is the foundation of smooth, glowing and a radiant skin. Colostrum contains the precursor to glutathione and antioxidants which are known to clean up all pollutants from your skin and body. Therefore, colostrum helps reverse the damage caused by oxidative stress. "It improves iron assimilation and prevent acne, alopecia and dull skin," Rujuta added.
4. Beneficial for children:
Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says, "This drink protects children from falling sick. It prevents and eases IBS trouble and reduces dependence on antacids." Packed with all the essential nutrients colostrum helps in maintaining the overall health of the children.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
