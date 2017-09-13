ASK OUR EXPERTS

7 Causes Of Gas And Bloating You Didn't Know About

Bloating and gas is that feeling of tightness and heaviness makes you rush for a loose and comfy pair of track pants or yoga pants. Bet you didn't know these habits could cause bloating and gas.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 13, 2017
3-Min Read
Bet you didn't know about these causes of gas and bloating

Let's admit it we all have experienced gas and bloating at some point of time. It is the most uncomfortable feeling, where you feel an inability to get up and walk or even lounge around. That sense of tightness and heaviness makes you rush for a loose and comfy pair of track pants or yoga pants. Though gas and bloating can be treated with home remedies, what's strange is that this can crop up at any time due to 'n' number of causes and you wouldn't even realize what the actual cause is.

Take a look at these causes of gas and bloating, bet you didn't even know about them.

1. Eating very fast

Are you used to eating very fast? Well you may just end up being bloated at the end of your meal. Eating super-fast can make you swallow air and lead to bloating. Eating slow is the way to go. Allow yourself to chew your food well and check if works for you.

2. Drinking with a straw

Who wouldn't love sipping on a glass of cool and fresh milkshake with a straw! But you are just allowing yourself to bloat. When you suck a drink with the help of a straw, you pull in extra air with each sip and this leads to bloating.

3. Forgetting to hydrate yourself

It is very important for you to keep yourself hydrated. Constipation is one of most common causes of bloating. Water eases digestion and ensures the smooth and quick movement of food from your body.

4. Chewing gum too often

Enjoy chewing gum? You might be just exposing yourself to all sorts of bloating issues. Each time you chew gum, you swallow air which bloats you. Also, most gums contain alcohol which creates digestive issues.

5. Stress

It is very important for you to calm stress as much as you can. Too much stress can lead to acid overproduction and poor absorption which leads to gas. Though there are some forms of stress you can't really deal with but, for other forms of stress you can take a walk or practise breathing exercises or anything that calms you.

6. Eating right before bedtime

After a tiring day at work, you may feel like having dinner in bed. Following this, you may feel like sleeping then itself. Don't do that. "Lying down impairs digestion, so if you hit the bed with food in your stomach, it won't be broken down as quickly, leaving you bloated in the a.m." says Alissa Rumsey. So, have dinner peacefully on a dining table, this way you are forced to move around for a while after dinner.

7. Extra sugar to your diet

Adding too much sugar to diet can cause bloating and gas. Although limited consumption of sugar is not an unhealthy habit, excess of sugar feeds intestinal bacteria leading to fermentation and eventually bloats you. 

