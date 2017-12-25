7 Magical Health Benefits Of Cumin Water
From improving digestion, immunity to treating anemia, insomnia, asthma and even skin disorders, everything is aided by cumin water.
Cumin has antioxidant properties and it helps to detoxify your blood and body.
Cumin is one of the most common cooking ingredients all throughout Asia and most of you must be using it as a key ingredient in your meals. But did you know that cumin water proves to have various health benefits too? From improving digestion, immunity to treating anemia, insomnia, asthma and even skin disorders, everything is aided by cumin water. Here, we present to you seven such magical benefits of cumin water and why to include them in your diet.
1. Cleanses Your Skin
Cumin has antioxidant properties and it helps to detoxify your blood and body. Drinking cumin water benefits against acne and blemishes and helps reduce the growth of pimples. It detoxifies the skin and provides vitamin A and E which has anti-aging properties.
2. Causes Weight Loss
Cumin water boosts your metabolism and is an important asset in causing weight loss. It reduces appetite and prevents craving.
3.Improves Immunity
Cumin abounds in iron which is necessary for the production of red blood cells in the body. It contains vitamin A and C which has antioxidant properties which helps in fighting off infections.
4. Beneficial Against Anemia
Due to its high iron content, cumin helps in the treatment of anaemia. It helps in the production of red blood cells and also increases the amount of oxygen-carrying haemoglobin in the blood. It helps to fight off fatigue and in turn anemia.
5. Assists in Digestion
As it enhances the metabolism and thus aids in digestion. It is very beneficial against constipation. It stimulates the secretion of enzymes that helps to break down fats and carbs. It also fights off acidity and bloating and even nausea and diarrhea.
6. Regulates Blood Pressure
Cumin water has high potassium content which helps to regulate blood pressure and maintain a healthy heart rate. If you suffer from a high blood pressure, it is advisable to drink a glass of cumin water, empty stomach.
7. Remedy against Diabetes
Cumin water helps to regulate the blood sugar level and is proved to aid diabetic patients a lot. Drinking cumin water on empty stomach will help lower the blood sugar level.
