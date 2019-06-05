Got Mouth Ulcers? Try Out These Natural Hacks To Treat Them
Mouth ulcers can be troublesome. Look out for these 7 effective remedies for curing your ulcer.
Vitamin-B rich diet can help in reducing chances of mouth ulcers
HIGHLIGHTS
- Honey's anti-bacterial property can help in curing mouth ulcers
- Salt water is a common remedy for mouth ulcers
- Apply coconut oil over the ulcer for reducing ulcer swelling
Mouth ulcers are a common problem. The erosion of the mucous membrane (the delicate lining tissue of the mouth) can be a painful experience. There are various causes for it like poor oral hygiene, accidentally biting the inside of your cheek, constant rubbing against braces or sharp teeth. It can also happen due to the slip of toothbrush while brushing your teeth. Some bacterial or viral infection can also be the reason behind your mouth ulcer. You can look out for these common symptoms of mouth ulcer.
Common symptoms include:
- Problems with tooth brushing or chewing because of tenderness
- Irritating sores due to spicy, sour or salty foods.
- Appetite loss
- More painful sores on part of skin lining the mouth.
Also read: What Are Stomach Ulcers? Here Are Some Foods To Eat When You Have Stomach Ulcers
Mouth ulcers are not harmful in general and they usually resolve within 7-10 days, without any treatment. However, there are some which might take longer to heal. There are medicines available in the market, which can help in reducing the pain and swelling. But let's look at some ways we can treat these ulcers using natural remedies?
Top natural hacks and remedies for mouth ulcers:
1. Increase intake of foods rich in zinc, vitamin-B and iron: Deficiency of nutrients like zinc, iron or vitamin-B can increase the chances of getting mouth ulcers. Go for green leafy vegetables like spinach and broccoli for vitamin-B, legumes loaded with zinc like chickpeas and iron rich beans and lentils.
2. Apple cider vinegar: The pungent taste and acidic nature of apple cider vinegar may not seem like an ideal source, but it can be a powerful home remedy to cure mouth ulcers. Mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with half cup of water. Swish the solution in your mouth for few days, and your ulcers might go away.
Also read: Peptic Ulcers: Causes, Symptoms And Home Remedies
3. Toothpaste: Your toothpaste is loaded with anti-microbial properties which can help in killing the infection behind your ulcer. Some toothpastes have got a cooling effect, which can help in cutting off the discomfort caused by ulcers. Apply it on the ulcer and rinse your mouth later, after leaving the toothpaste for some time. Repeat this until the ulcer goes away.
4. Salt water: Mix some salt in water and gargle. The soothing effect of water and the healing capability of salt can help in quick disappearance of the ulcer.
5. Garlic: Garlic has got anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties, making it a popular remedy for ulcer. Take a garlic clove and rub it over the ulcer for a minute or two. Repeat this for some days and your ulcer might go away.
Also read: Treat Mouth Ulcers With This Unique Method
6. Honey: The natural sweetener is loaded with goodness and we just can't miss this out. The anti-bacterial properties of honey can help in quick recovery from ulcer. When you apply honey on the ulcer, it provides a moisture, preventing it from dryness.
7. Coconut oil: The nutritious oil can be helpful for your ulcer. The anti-inflammatory properties of coconut oil can help in reducing ulcer discomfort, as it can reduce the swelling. Dab a cotton ball in coconut oil (virgin coconut oil can be more effective), and apply it over the ulcer. Repeat this process for some days and your ulcer might go away!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.