ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Teeth »  Kids Should Not Use Excess Toothpaste; Here's Why

Kids Should Not Use Excess Toothpaste; Here's Why

The recommended toothpaste amount for children at three to six years old is of pea-size
  By: IANS  Updated: Feb 4, 2019 02:57 IST
1-Min Read
Kids Should Not Use Excess Toothpaste; Here

Children should begin using fluoride toothpaste at two years of age

Many American children use more toothpaste than officially recommended, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, published on Friday.

"Analysis of 2013-16 data found that over 38 per cent of children aged three to six years used more toothpaste than recommended by the CDC and other professional organisations," Xinhua news agency reported citing the report.

The recommended toothpaste amount for children at three to six years old is of pea-size, and for those under three about a rice grain, according to the report.


RELATED STORIES

Here's Why Girl-Boy Friendships Are Beneficial

Boy-girl friendships give children a chance to explore themselves outside constrictive gender stereotypes and question them as well.

Do Not Reward Your Kids With Screen Time! Here's Why

Increased screen time gives way to a sedentary lifestyle that is associated with a greater risk of obesity as well as poorer academic and social skills later in life.

The CDC also noted that nearly 80 per cent of children aged 3 to 15 years started brushing later than the recommended age of six months.

Fluoride use could help avoid tooth decay, but the CDC recommended children to begin using fluoride toothpaste at two years of age to prevent inadvertent ingestion of fluoride and the potential risk of dental fluorosis.

The CDC suggested parents and caregivers to make sure that children brush teeth often enough with recommended amount of toothpaste. Health care professionals and organisations could also help by providing education.

The CDC is a US federal agency under the Department of Health and Human Services and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Desk Job Could Lead to Spondylitis; Try These Amazing Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Spondylitis
Desk Job Could Lead to Spondylitis; Try These Amazing Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Spondylitis

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Kids Should Not Use Excess Toothpaste; Here's Why

Nanoparticles May Promote Cancer Spread

Flu Can Put You At A Risk Of Stroke: Study

Arsenic, Lead Give One More Reason For Kids To Forgo Juice

Study Finds Cancer Causes Premature Ageing; Here's How

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases