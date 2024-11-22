Here's How To Get Rid Of Mouth Ulcers
Below we list some common tips that can help cure mouth ulcers.
Mouth ulcers, also known as canker sores, are small, painful lesions that develop on the soft tissues inside the mouth, such as the cheeks, gums, tongue, or the inner lip. They can result from a variety of causes, including minor injuries, stress, certain foods, vitamin deficiencies, hormonal changes, or medical conditions like inflammatory diseases. Some tips and remedies can help reduce pain, speed up healing, and prevent recurrence. Keep reading as we list some common tips that can help cure mouth ulcers.
10 Tips to help get rid of mouth ulcers
1. Rinse with salt water
Salt water has natural antiseptic properties that help clean the ulcer and reduce the risk of infection. Dissolve half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and swish it around your mouth for about 30 seconds, then spit it out. Repeat this 2–3 times a day for faster healing.
2. Apply honey
Honey has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can soothe the ulcer and promote healing. Dab a small amount of raw, organic honey directly onto the ulcer a few times daily. Its moisturising properties also prevent the area from drying out.
3. Use a baking soda paste
Baking soda helps neutralise acidity and reduce irritation around the ulcer. Mix a small amount of baking soda with water to form a paste, apply it to the ulcer, and leave it for a few minutes before rinsing off. This can be done 1–2 times daily.
4. Avoid spicy and acidic foods
Foods like citrus fruits, tomatoes, and spicy dishes can aggravate mouth ulcers and delay healing. Opt for bland, non-acidic foods like bananas, yogurt, and boiled vegetables to prevent irritation while your ulcer heals.
5. Apply a topical gel
Over-the-counter topical gels or ointments containing ingredients like benzocaine or lidocaine can numb the area and reduce pain. Apply the gel directly to the ulcer as per the product instructions, typically after meals and before bedtime.
6. Use aloe vera gel
Aloe vera is known for its soothing and healing properties. Extract fresh aloe vera gel and apply it directly to the ulcer. This can reduce pain, inflammation, and promote faster healing. Reapply 2–3 times daily for best results.
7. Boost vitamin intake
Deficiencies in vitamins like B12, folic acid, or iron can contribute to mouth ulcers. Include foods rich in these nutrients, such as leafy greens, lean meats, fortified cereals, and dairy products, in your diet.
8. Stay hydrated
Dehydration can worsen mouth ulcers and delay healing. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your mouth moist and reduce irritation. Herbal teas, like chamomile, can also soothe the affected area.
9. Use ice or cold compresses
Applying ice or sipping on cold water can help numb the pain and reduce swelling around the ulcer. Hold an ice cube near the ulcer or use a cold compress on the outside of your cheek for a few minutes.
10. Maintain good oral hygiene
Keeping your mouth clean helps prevent infection and promotes healing. Brush gently with a soft-bristled toothbrush and use a mild, alcohol-free mouthwash to avoid further irritation. Avoid overly aggressive brushing near the ulcer.
If ulcers persist for more than two weeks, recur frequently, or are accompanied by other symptoms, consult a healthcare provider to rule out underlying conditions.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
