This Is The Right Way To Eat Garlic For Weight Loss, High Blood Pressure
Add more than 1 garlic clove in every meal to reap maximum benefits from it
HIGHLIGHTS
- Garlic is a versatile spice with medicinal properties
- To reap maximum benefits from garlic, you need to eat it in the right way
- Garlic can help in keeping blood pressure under control
Garlic is a superfood that offers multiple health benefits. However, what really matters is the way you eat garlic. Including garlic in nearly in all your meals. One clove of garlic, or more in your salads and meal preparations can do wonders in terms of improving your digestion, keeping your blood pressure under control and aiding weight loss. In this article, we talk about the ways in which you should eat garlic to reap maximum benefits from it. This is important because the way garlic is processed or prepared can change its health benefits.
The right way to eat garlic for weight loss, high blood pressure
Garlic contains an enzyme called alliinase, which has the capability of converting alliin into allicin. Allicin works only under certain conditions and can be deactivated by heat. A study in journal of nutrition found that microwaving garlic for anything between 60 seconds or putting it the oven for over 45 minutes can deactivate alliinase.
In the same study, it was found that crushing or allowing it to stay for 10 before adding the ingredient to your dish can retain the medicinal properties that it is famous for.
Another way to make the most of the health benefits of garlic is by using it in more amounts in your food.
To reap maximum benefits from garlic, do the following:
1. Slice or crush garlic before eating it as it increases allicin conten.
2. If you are using crushed or sliced garlic for cooking, make sure you let it stay for 10 minutes before cooking.
3. Use more than one clove of garlic per meal if possible.
Health benefits of garlic you can count on
1. Garlic is low in calories and can be included in your weight loss diet.
2. Garlic is beneficial for people with high blood pressure. People with high blood pressure must make sure that they include garlic in their diet.
3. Garlic can be used to deal with sickness, keep cold under control. Garlic can give a boost to your immunity and reduce severity of diseases like flu and common cold.
4. Garlic can also regulate cholesterol levels in the body. It can total and ldl or bad cholesterol levels.
5. Garlic can help in improving digestion. Start your day with garlic and it can help in flushing out harmful toxins from the body.
