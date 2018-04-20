ASK OUR EXPERTS

Does Apple Cider Vinegar Help Treat Eczema?

Does Apple Cider Vinegar Help Treat Eczema?

Apple cider vinegar has been questioned a number of times in terms of its effectiveness for eczema. But it indeed is very effective!
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Apr 20, 2018 07:52 IST
3-Min Read
Eczema refers to chronic inflammation of the skin which is non-contagious

Eczema refers to chronic inflammation of the skin which is non-contagious. This can result in burning, itching, redness, rashes, and swelling. It may occur on the face, neck, hands, scalp, upper chest and feet. Eczema is usually triggered by allergens, excessive sweating, emotional stress or environmental irritants. It can affect anyone, from infants to adults; everyone is prone to this condition. And the worst part is that it never goes away completely. For the sufferer, eczema can be tormenting, both emotionally and physically. It happens to be quite embarrassing! We do not recommend regular use of over-the-counter medication for this condition because of the risk of chemical reaction on the skin. Instead, you can try some natural treatments. One of the most popular natural treatments for eczema is apple cider vinegar. Anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties of ACV make it the perfect natural solution for eczema.

Also read: Can steroids creams be used for treating eczema?

 
apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can treat eczema
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Eczema Flare Up Triggers You Must Avoid

Does apple cider vinegar work for eczema?

Apple cider vinegar has been questioned a number of times in terms of its effectiveness for eczema. But the truth is, it is very effective in terms of treating eczema. Organic, raw and unfiltered apple cider vinegar happens to be very effective for eczema.

How to use apple cider vinegar for eczema?

We have prepared a list of the 5 best ways of using apple cider vinegar for treating eczema. Take a look.

Also read: Amazing Tips And Tricks To Live With Eczema

1. Apple cider vinegar and water

For this technique, you need to dilute apple cider vinegar in water and then use it on skin. Mix equal amounts of ACV with water. If you have sensitive skin, you can use less ACV. Take some of it in a cotton ball and apply on your skin. Use it twice a day till you see some difference on your skin.

2. Apple cider vinegar bath

You can add ACV to your bath. For every 3 and a half liters, add four teaspoons of ACV. Approximately 2 cups of ACV will be used. Soak in this bath for about thirty minutes. Soon after this, wipe properly with a cotton towel and apply an eczema moisturizer immediately. Wear loose clothes to avoid itching. Do these three or four times a week till you see the difference.

Also read: 7 Self Care Tips For People With Eczema

3. Apple cider vinegar liquid

For this technique, you need ACV, honey/molasses, and warm water. Add one tablespoon of ACV to 30 ml of warm water. Add honey or molasses to enhance the taste and drink this three times a day. Take it thirty minutes before your meals. Apply a moisturizer soon after to prevent dry skin.

4. Apple cider vinegar and baking soda

For this, you need ACV, water, honey and baking soda. Add baking soda to a half a cup of water with some baking soda. It will produce some fizz. Once the fizz sets, add some honey to it. Mix it well and drink once a day till you see the difference.

Also read: How can eczema be managed?

5. Apple cider vinegar tea

For this, you need ACV, water, baking soda and tea powder. Mix two tablespoons of ACV with half a cup of water and add baking soda to this. Wait for the fizz to set and then add tea powder to it. Drink this tea every morning for relief. This drink can be difficult to gulp in the beginning but it is a very effective remedy for eczema.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 



