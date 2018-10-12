Here Are The Top Reasons For Foul Taste In Mouth
Consumption to some foods items are sometimes reasons for foul smell, or use of tobacco products can result in unpleasant taste in the mouth.
Foul tastes depend on persons to persons.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Everyone has a foul taste in the mouth that usually goes after brushing
- Dysgeusia is a medical term for an impaired sense of taste
- Medications are known for causing a foul taste in the mouth
Everyone has a foul taste in the mouth that usually goes after brushing your teeth or after rinsing your mouth but there are many others factors responsible for foul or bad taste in the mouth. Foul tastes depend on persons to persons. For some, it is like a metallic taste and for some it is a bitter taste in the mouth, depending on the cause. Consumption to some foods items are sometimes reasons for foul smell, or use of tobacco products can result in unpleasant taste in the mouth. Bad dental health and poor hygiene are potential reasons for foul taste in the mouth. Dysgeusia is a medical term for an impaired sense of taste. While there are some other reasons for the foul taste in the mouth that can be treated easily.
Also read: 10 Everyday Must Do's For Oral Hygiene
Foul tastes are caused by the some of the reasons mentioned below:
1. Nutritional deficiencies:
Lack of zinc and vitamin B12 in your nutrition can be a reason for bad breath resulting in altered taste in the mouth. An unhealthy eating habit coupled with poor diet results in unpleasant taste and bad breath in the mouth. Bad breath and foul taste can be a sign for that you are suffering from iron deficiency. There is an easy way to cure this and it all takes is some changes in your diet. Fighting bad breath, your body needs proper iron supply which is in raisins, peas, cereals and adzuki beans.
2. Oral problems & thrush:
Bad breath in medical language is known as halitosis which results in foul taste in the mouth. Poor hygiene is one of the main causes of bad breath and taste. The taste buds are also affected when you are suffering from any problems with teeth, gums, and mouth. Thrush is a type of yeast infection that grown in warm and moist areas including your mouth. Anyone can get an oral thrush but babies, older adults and people with weak immune system are more likely to get it. Oral thrush can easily be cured by limited your intake of sugar.
3. Medications
Medications are known for causing a foul taste in the mouth. The drugs used to cure diseases like diabetes, cancer, thyroids, heartburn, glaucoma, blood pressure and many others are responsible for unpleasant taste in your mouth. Many OTC and prescription medication can cause a bitter or unpleasant taste in the mouth.
4. Infections:
Infections in your body can affect your taste buds. Viral infections, bacterial infection and fungal infection can often result in foul taste in the mouth. Colds, tonsillitis, sinusitis and mid ear infection can frequently result in foul taste in the mouth. Hepatitis B is a liver infection whose primary symptoms are a bitter taste in the mouth.
5. Pregnancy:
It is common for women in her first trimester of pregnancy to experience a bitter taste in her mouth. This is because of high levels of oestrogen hormone in the body. Additionally, increased nausea, which is common during this time, is a result of a foul taste in the mouth.
Also read: All About Gum Disease, Best Tips To Keep It Away
6. Menopause
Women going through menopause or are about to, often have a bitter taste in their mouth. This is usually because of dry mouth which is a symptom of menopause. Another possible cause of bitter taste is burning mouth syndrome which is because of lower levels of estrogen which increases menopause.
7. Surgery:
It is found that altered taste may also be caused due to surgical procedures in some surgeries. Dental surgeries, ear surgeries, upper airway endoscopy and oral surgeries have high risks of taste impairment. There are many chemotherapies that are should treat cancer, these chemotherapies results in metallic or sour taste in the mouth. Radiation therapy causes metallic taste that is used to treat head and neck cancers. Any unusually taste impairment resolves with the treatment.
8. Acid reflux and bile:
Acid reflux causes your stomach acids to rise up to the oesophagus. The oesophagus is a long muscular tube that joins the mouth to the stomach which leads to foul breath and taste to the mouth. It is usually caused by the consumption of spicy food items and sometimes medications used to treat acid reflux results in foul taste in the mouth. Bile is caused by the fluid made up in your liver that helps digestion that leads to foul breath and taste to the mouth. Bile and acid reflux have same symptoms.
9. Diseases:
Inflammation of the upper respiratory tract, the flu or a common cold are some common diseases that cause a bad taste in the mouth. Diseases such as cancer, hyperthyroidism, diabetes, and amyloidosis are also found to result in unpleasant taste in the mouth. Gastrointestinal disorders and problems of salivary glands are some common conditions that cause a bad taste in the mouth. Your taste buds are connected to the nerves in the brain. Anything that is connected to the brain can cause a bad taste in the mouth. Conditions that might affect the nerves are a brain tumor, head trauma, dementia, and epilepsy.
Also read: Here's How Dentists Take Care Of Their Own Teeth: Great Tips By Our Expert
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.