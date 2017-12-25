10 Ways To Increase Your Appetite
Tired of losing weight even when you don't want to? Or do you rarely feel hungry? Here's how you can improve your appetite.
A low appetite can be very discomforting for people who seem to be losing weight when they don't want to
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exercising can help you burn calories and in turn improve your appetite
- If you don't feel hungry at all, it is better to schedule your meals
- Watching TV while eating can help you eat more
1. Schedule your meals
For people who can't feel hungry at all, it is better to schedule them and not depend on your appetite. Plan your meals so that you are reminded to eat. It can even help you when you have a busy day.
2. Eat smaller meals, frequently
With a poor appetite it can be difficult to complete three heavy meals every day. Thus, you will find it easier to divide your meals into five to six smaller ones. As your appetite starts to improve, you can combine two meals into one.
3. Exercise
With exercising, calories get burned excessively to keep up the energy levels. This replenished value of calories in the body, increases your appetite in the end and can help you improve it. Keep in mind that this might take several days to get into action.
4. Drink high calories
For people who don't really feel hungry, but have to keep up the energy level intakes, the best way to do so, is to drink your calories. Choose high calorie, protein rich beverages to increase your calorie intake.
5. Socialize with mealtime
One of the other ways to increase your appetite is to go out with friends and eat, or eat around with a lot of people, as it can be better than eating alone. Invite your friends and family for meals. If that's not available, eat while watching TV.
6. Eat less fiber
High level fiber can induce the feelings of fullness and thus can prevent you from having a fuller, heavier meal and keep you away from higher calories. Thus, it is better to include less fiber food in your diet and will help you eat more.
7. Choose nutrient rich food with more protein
People with a poor appetite generally tend to eat more of the empty calorie foods like crisps and ice cream etc. Even though this food might seem appetizing, they contain really low levels of nutrients. Thus, it is better to choose foods that have a higher value of nutrients and proteins over them.
8. Use Spices and Herbs
The use of spices and herbs can be a great help to reduce bloating and can in turn help with improving your appetite. It can also make your meals more appetizing. They can also induce the digestion of fats.
9. Don't drink water before or during meals
Drinking water before or during meals can lower your appetite and induce the feeling of being full without the proper intake of calories. Thus, it is better not to drink water during meals. It is advisable to drink water only after half an hour of eating your meal.
10. Experiment with foods
People with lower appetite shouldn't stick to a certain meal and should experiment between different types of food for their taste buds. Experimenting with different textures and flavors can help you have a new favorite and inclusion in your meal.
