What Are Stomach Ulcers? Here Are Some Foods To Eat When You Have Stomach Ulcers
Stomach ulcers usually occur when the thick layer of mucus that protects the stomach from digestive juices is reduced. This leads to digestive acids to eat away at the tissues that line the stomach, causing an ulcer.
Fresh fruits and vegetables can help you deal with stomach ulcer
HIGHLIGHTS
- Stomach ulcers can be be cured by controlling your diet
- Include boiled vegetables and fresh fruits in your diet
- Raw honey can be helpful if you have stomach ulcers
Stomach ulcers are also known as gastric ulcers and are painful sores in the stomach lining. They are a type of peptic ulcer disease and affect both the stomach and small intestines. Stomach ulcers usually occur when the thick layer of mucus that protects the stomach from digestive juices is reduced. Stomach ulcers may be easily cured at home by monitoring your diet, but they can become severe without proper treatment. When you eat heavy meals your stomach produces large amounts of stomach acid therefore, it is best to eat small meals when you have stomach ulcer.
Also read: 7 Best Home Remedies For Mouth Ulcers
You should have five to six small meals a day rather than two or three heavy ones. Your meals should be low in fat and sugar and high in fibre. A diet based on fresh fruits, dark green leafy vegetables and whole grains can help you deal with stomach ulcer. Fatty foods are difficult for you to digest hence should be avoided. Foods that are low in fat can help in speedy recovery.
Here are some foods that will help you cure stomach ulcers:
1. Garlic: A small piece of garlic can keep a check on H. pylori bacteria that causes stomach ulcer. Garlic contains certain antimicrobial elements that can help in treating stomach ulcers. You can have two to three cloves of garlic every day for better results.
Also read: 5 Powerful Benefits Of Garlic Tea
2. Fruits and vegetables: Include more vegetables and fruits in your diet like carrots, cauliflower, kale, asparagus, broccoli, red/green bell peppers, cabbage, apples, grapes, apricots and kiwi fruit, as these fruits are rich in beta-carotene and vitamin C. This will help protect the lining of the stomach and intestine. Many fruits such as berries contain significant amounts of antioxidants which reduce the risk of ulcers. For added benefits you should have boiled vegetables.
3. Yoghurt: One of the healthiest foods for our body, yoghurt contains probiotics, lactobacillus, and acidophilus that helps in treating stomach ulcer. Yoghurt creates a balance between the bad and good gut bacteria in the digestive system.
4. Honey: The medicinal benefits of honey are known for years. It is not only beneficial for smooth skin and healing wounds, but the effects of honey are also seen on the open pores of the stomach lining. Honey is beneficial in relieving a stomach ulcer. You can consume a tablespoon of honey every morning or add it in your breakfast toast or smoothies.
Also read: 7 Most Beneficial Home Remedies For Stomach Ache
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.