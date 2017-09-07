Home » Living Healthy » Get Rid Of Migraine Pain With These Home Remedies
Get Rid Of Migraine Pain With These Home Remedies
You need home remedies not powerful drugs for migraine relief.
Migraine pain can be relieved with home remedies
HIGHLIGHTS
- Why pop tablets each time, ditch migraine with home remedies
- Turn down the lights or wear glasses when migraine hits
- The need for tablets is also completely eliminated
Here's a list of home remedies to cure migraine lined up to promote a healthier treatment of migraine that provide relief for a longer period of time:-
1. Grape juice
Yes, it provides relief from migraine! Blend fresh grapes with some water to prepare your own migraine-relieving drink. Drink this twice a day for pain relief.
2. Ginger
The root that helps in relieving stress and pain from other body parts is sure to help for migraine pain too. Ginger juice combined with some lemon juice or ginger in a cup of tea or even a paste of ginger powder help you to get rid of migraine.
3. Cinnamon
A miracle spice, cinnamon will not just provide flavour to your food but also prove an effective home remedy to cure migraine. A paste of cinnamon powder combined with water, when applied on forehead and temples for a time period of 30 minutes and then removed with warm water, provides relief from pain.
4. Just a little caffeine
Limited amount of caffeine should be taken when you feel that migraine is approaching in order to control the amount of discomfort that can be caused. But this doesn't happen for people who are addicted to caffeine. In that case, you may start experiencing pain even if there wasn't any pain initially.
5. Try to avoid too much light
Sitting in too much light can prove very discomforting and can even increase the amount of pain you experience. So it is not a bad idea to turn down the lights or wear glasses for some time.
6. Massage
The simplest way to relieve that migraine pain is to give yourself or ask someone to give you a massage. Stretching your neck and base of your scalp and massage gently to boost blood circulation, this will help you relax, sending all the pain away.
Simple and swift, these home remedies to cure migraine pain will prove effective for you, and what's more, the need for tablets is also completely eliminated.
