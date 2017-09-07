ASK OUR EXPERTS

Get Rid Of Migraine Pain With These Home Remedies

You need home remedies not powerful drugs for migraine relief.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 7, 2017 01:22 IST
3-Min Read
Get Rid Of Migraine Pain With These Home Remedies

Migraine pain can be relieved with home remedies

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Why pop tablets each time, ditch migraine with home remedies
  2. Turn down the lights or wear glasses when migraine hits
  3. The need for tablets is also completely eliminated
Migraine pain is said to be a feeling that disables you completely, it is intense, spreads to every part of your head, makes you feel nauseated and causes digestive distress too. In such a scenario, one feels like simply taking a painkiller, acupressure or even sipping a cup of comforting chamomile tea, in short anything that could help you to get rid of migraine. These painkillers are helpful but why pop tablets each time when you can easily ditch the practice with the help of some remedies.

Here's a list of home remedies to cure migraine lined up to promote a healthier treatment of migraine that provide relief for a longer period of time:-

1. Grape juice

Yes, it provides relief from migraine! Blend fresh grapes with some water to prepare your own migraine-relieving drink. Drink this twice a day for pain relief.

2. Ginger

The root that helps in relieving stress and pain from other body parts is sure to help for migraine pain too. Ginger juice combined with some lemon juice or ginger in a cup of tea or even a paste of ginger powder help you to get rid of migraine.
 
home remedies for migraine pain relief

Ginger tea helps in calming migraine pain
Photo Credit: iStock


3. Cinnamon

A miracle spice, cinnamon will not just provide flavour to your food but also prove an effective home remedy to cure migraine. A paste of cinnamon powder combined with water, when applied on forehead and temples for a time period of 30 minutes and then removed with warm water, provides relief from pain.
 
home remedies for migraine pain relief

Cinnamon paste applied on forehead is relieving
Photo Credit: iStock


4. Just a little caffeine

Limited amount of caffeine should be taken when you feel that migraine is approaching in order to control the amount of discomfort that can be caused. But this doesn't happen for people who are addicted to caffeine. In that case, you may start experiencing pain even if there wasn't any pain initially.
 
home remedies for migraine pain relief

A cup of coffee to prevent migraine
Photo Credit: iStock


5. Try to avoid too much light

Sitting in too much light can prove very discomforting and can even increase the amount of pain you experience. So it is not a bad idea to turn down the lights or wear glasses for some time.
 
home remedies for migraine pain relief

Avoid too much light
Photo Credit: iStock


6. Massage

The simplest way to relieve that migraine pain is to give yourself or ask someone to give you a massage. Stretching your neck and base of your scalp and massage gently to boost blood circulation, this will help you relax, sending all the pain away.

Simple and swift, these home remedies to cure migraine pain will prove for you, and what's more, the need for tablets is also completely eliminated. 
 

Trending

