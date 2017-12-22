Here's How You Can Avoid A Migraine Before It Happens
Migraine pain can be be avoided before it takes place. Here's how.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Migraine triggers are not the same in every person
- Food also has a role to play when it comes to migraine pain
- One of the major triggers of migraine is dehydration
For people who suffer a migraine every now and then, controlling the triggers is extremely important. Once it begins, the pain is excruciating enough to compel you to take pop a pill for cure. But how often can you do that? Though you can try some lifestyle changes to reduce the severity of migraines, it is more important for you to identify your triggers. And migraine triggers are not the same in every person. We have lined up the top 5 ways you can avoid a migraine before it happens. Take a look.
1. Avoid bright lights and noisy places
Noisy places, sharp and bright lights are some of the most common migraine pain triggers. Though these cannot be avoided easily and regularly, you can figure out some places and environments where these take place and can try to keep from such places. Here's a list of environments you can try to avoid:
- Driving at night
- Being in movie theatres
- Glare from sun
- Going to night clubs
Additionally you can try adjusting the brightness of your phones and laptops and giving your eyes a break from watching TV and playing on a laptop
2. Be careful about your diet
Food also has a role to play when it comes to migraine pain. Some foods initiate headaches. Here's a list:
- Chocolate
- Red wine
- Cheese
- Sweeteners
- Processed meat
Take note of the fact that all of them do not initiate headaches. Some help in calming the pain as well. You need to identify which of these foods is triggering the pain in you and avoid the same as much as possible.
3. Take note of hormonal fluctuations
Migraine pain in women triggers usually when they are experiencing their menses. It can also occur anytime around periods. Periods cannot be avoided but certain precautions can be taken here. Women must keep a tab on their diet and workout regime during their time of the month. This helps in easing the symptoms.
4. Weather conditions
Weather also affects migraine. Too much humidity, heat and rain can trigger migraine pains. If you feel that the weather is not comfortable for you, you can try staying indoors for a while.
5. Keep yourself hydrated
One of the major triggers of migraine is dehydration. Your body needs a stipulated amount of water in a day. When you do not take enough water, it leads to pain and discomfort. It may also lead to fatigue and dizziness. Drink lots of water throughout the day to keep your body hydrated and prevent migraine.
6. Avoid stress as much as possible
Stressful situations can't be avoided, but taking stress is your call. To combat stress, you can try meditating, sleeping, listening to calm and low-pitch music or spend time with people you love. This can help in keeping migraine pain at bay.
