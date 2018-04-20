8 Medicinal Benefits Of Ginger You Didn't Know
Ginger is definitely one of the most magical spices. It has numerous medicinal benefits and proves to be an effective home remedy for several ailments.
Ginger is definitely one of the most magical spices. It has numerous health benefits and proves to be an effective home remedy for several ailments, including cough and cold. It is loaded with nutrients and bioactive compounds which benefit the body in many ways. It has been many years since ginger has been used as a traditional medicine. Popular benefits of ginger include aiding digestion, reducing inflammation and reducing nausea. It has very powerful antioxidant properties which are beneficial for the body.
Following are some medicinal benefits of ginger you didn't know
1. Ginger improves brain function
Antioxidant and bioactive compounds in ginger can help in reducing inflammatory responses that occur in the brain. Studies also say that ginger can improve functioning of the brain and prevent risk of Alzheimer's disease. Ginger can also help in reducing age-related decline in brain function.
2. It can help in controlling cholesterol levels
Ginger can help in reducing levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol levels in the body. High levels of LDL cholesterol in the body can increase risk of heart disease.
3. It can treat nausea and morning sickness
Ginger can help in dealing with nausea, morning sickness and even sea sickness. It is most effective in dealing with morning sickness in pregnant women. But pregnant women should take ginger for morning sickness only under the supervision of their doctor.
4. It can help in reducing menstrual pain
Ginger has been used traditionally to reduce menstrual pain.
5. It can help in dealing with osteoarthritis
Anti-inflammatory properties of ginger can help in reducing joint pain that is associated with osteoarthritis. A concoction of ginger, cinnamon, mastic and sesame oil can help in reducing stiffness and pain in people with osteoarthritis.
6. It can help in treating chronic indigestion
Chronic indigestion is a condition which causes recurrent pain and discomfort in stomach. Delayed emptying of stomach for too long, it can cause indigestion. Ginger can speed up the process of emptying stomach and can thus help in dealing with chronic indigestion.
7. Ginger can help in fighting infections
Regular consumption of ginger can improve immunity and help in fighting infections in a better and more effective way. It can help in dealing with oral and respiratory infections effectively.
8. It can reduce muscle pain and soreness
The muscle pain which is induced by exercising can be dealt with by consuming ginger. Anti-inflammatory properties of ginger can prevent progression of muscle pain.
Consumption of ginger can be increased by adding it in your food. It acts a taste enhancer in most dishes which are a part of the Indian cuisine. Apart from this, ginger is added to your daily chai. Ginger tea can help in dealing with sore throat.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.