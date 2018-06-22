Everyday Foods Which Can Trigger Headaches And Migraines
Foods that trigger headache and migraine: Migraine causes intense headaches accompanied with nausea, vomiting or tingling sensations. Know which foods can trigger migraine pain and headaches here.
Migraines are long lasting and recurrent headaches which can range from moderate to severe
Several things can stimulate a migraine; following are some everyday foods which trigger headaches and migraine:
1. Alcohol:
Alcohol - especially beer and red wine- can be considered as triggers for migraine and painful headaches in most people. People suffering from constant migraine attacks and headaches should avoid consuming alcohol. It triggers migraine attacks within 30 minutes to 3 hours or it can cause severe hangover headaches the morning after.
All alcoholic drinks are capable of inducing immediate or delayed headaches. In wine-sensitive migraine patients, it mostly takes two glasses of wine to start a migraine attack or a headache.
2. Cheese:
Migraine patients need to cut back on their consumption of cheese. Aged cheese contains a natural compound known as tyramine, which is a known trigger for migraines. One must stop eating cheese to avoid migraine attacks at the best. Cheeses like brie, blue cheese, cheddar, feta etc all contain proteins which break down over time and lead to the formation of tyramine.
3. Chocolate:
Various ingredients in chocolates are deemed to be triggers for headaches and migraines. It contains phenylethylamine, which may alter blood flow in the brain. This causes release of certain chemicals which can cause migraine. Some chocolates also contain caffeine, which is another leading trigger food item.
4. Monosodium Glutamate (MSG):
MSG is a food additive which is used to enhance the taste of foods. It is mostly found in canned, frozen or processed food items. It is said to contract and narrow the blood vessels which restricts the smooth flow of blood. The adverse effect in blood flow further leads to a migraine attack.
5. Caffeine:
Caffeine and caffeine induced food items are the leading triggers of migraines and acute headaches. The intake of caffeine affects central nervous system and blood vessels of the brain. It gives a sudden boost of energy and can also induce insomnia. It enlarges the blood vessels which lead to a sudden flow of blood. It acts as a strong aid to severe migraine pain. One should avoid caffeine if suffering from migraine attacks or recurrent headaches.